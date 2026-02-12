A labourer, Birju Kumar Rai, died after falling into an open manhole in Delhi's Rohini. His body was recovered hours later. Police said he and a friend had consumed alcohol. A case of death due to negligence has been registered by the police.

A man died after falling into a manhole in Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday, officials said. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan, a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station reporting that a man had fallen into an open manhole. The concerned agencies were immediately notified and rushed to the location mentioned by the caller.

The body of the deceased, identified as Birju Kumar Rai, was recovered at around 8:45 pm. Police questioned the deceased's friend, who stated that both of them worked as labourers.

Police register negligence case

"Around 3 PM yesterday, a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station. It was reported that a man had fallen into a manhole. Agencies were called to the manhole location mentioned by the caller. Around 8:45 PM, the body of Birju Kumar Rai was recovered. The deceased's friend was questioned. They worked as labourers," Rajeev Ranjan said in a video released by Delhi Police.

The official said that the two had consumed alcohol together a day before the incident. After returning, the friend did not notice Birju's disappearance and went home to sleep. He added that a case of death due to negligence has been registered at Begumpur police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)