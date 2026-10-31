A video showing a labourer carrying heavy concrete blocks up 21 floors despite four functional lifts being available has sparked outrage online, raising questions about workers' dignity, exploitation and basic humanity

A disturbing video circulating on social media has drawn attention to the working conditions of construction labourers after a worker was seen carrying two heavy concrete blocks up the stairs of a building to its 21st floor.

The footage, originally shared by Instagram user Dimps, showed the labourer slowly climbing one flight of stairs after another with the concrete blocks balanced on his head. The physically demanding task appeared particularly exhausting given the height of the building.

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While recording the incident, Dimps pointed out that the premises had four lifts, but construction workers were reportedly not allowed to use them for transporting materials.

He questioned the arrangement, highlighting how the labourer had to make the entire journey on foot despite the availability of lifts.

"The poor workers are climbing the stairs all the way to the 21st floor," he remarked while showing the building's lifts.

Video Reshared On X, Sparks Debate Over Workers' Treatment

Although the original Instagram post was no longer available on Dimps' profile, the video was subsequently shared on X by user Amit Singh.

Criticising the apparent restriction on lift access, Singh highlighted the contrast between the building's facilities and the conditions imposed on its workers. According to his post, the lifts were reserved for residents, leaving labourers to carry heavy construction materials up the stairs.

He described the situation as a "Pure lack of basic humanity", questioning why workers should be subjected to such physically demanding conditions when the building had multiple lifts.

The video quickly attracted attention, with several social media users questioning whether convenience and residential privileges were being prioritised over the basic dignity of people doing physically demanding work.

Social Media Users Question Humanity And Labourers' Dignity

The footage triggered strong reactions, with many users expressing anger over the apparent difference in treatment between residents and construction workers.

Some compared the situation to slavery, questioning how society could continue treating fellow human beings in such a manner despite centuries of social progress.

Others pointed out the irony of a building equipped with four lifts denying access to the very people responsible for carrying out construction-related work.

Several users argued that labourers should not be expected to compromise their physical well-being simply because they belong to a different section of society. They also stressed that people working at construction sites deserve safe and reasonable working conditions, regardless of their job or economic background.

While the video does not establish the building's exact lift-use policy or the circumstances behind the restriction, it has reignited an important conversation about the treatment of construction workers and the need to respect their dignity.