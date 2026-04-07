RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha slammed the opposition's notice to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar as "irrelevant" and baseless. He supported the rejection of the motion by the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, who found no factual basis for it.

Kushwaha Slams Opposition's 'Irrelevant' Move

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday backed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's rejection of the opposition's notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, terming the move "irrelevant" and lacking any factual basis.

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Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said, "People from the opposition keep raising irrelevant issues; they try to turn matters that have no substance into controversies. Whatever these people are saying outside about the Election Commission and the way they've started the process to remove them, there was no fact in it at all. So, what action can be taken without any factual basis?"

Impeachment Motion Rejected by Presiding Officers

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejected the impeachment motion notice submitted by opposition members seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Details of the Motion

The notice of motion for impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar was signed by 130 Lok Sabha members and 63 members of the Rajya Sabha. The notice of motion in Lok Sabha - filed on March 12, 2026, under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 - sought the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

A similar notice was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Radhakrishnan on March 12.

Official Bulletins Confirm Rejection

A Lok Sabha bulletin said that the Speaker has refused to admit the motion after due consideration."After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Speaker Lok Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Injury) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of motion," it said.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin also informed members of the rejection of the notice. "After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion," it said. (ANI)