Two youths were shot and attacked with sharp weapons in Kurukshetra, Haryana, over an old rivalry. The assailants fired around 18-20 rounds before fleeing. The critically injured victims were referred to PGI Chandigarh. Police have recovered a vehicle.

Two persons were shot in the early hours of the morning near Janata School in Kurukshetra in an alleged attack linked to an old rivalry, police said.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil stated that one of the victims, identified as Aman, sustained two bullet injuries, while the second victim was shot in the leg. The assailants, who arrived in a Scorpio vehicle, allegedly fired around 18-19 rounds before fleeing the spot.

Details of the Attack

Officials said the incident took place around 1 am on June 14 when miscreants opened fire on two youths, identified as Aman and Krish, near Jhansa Road, leaving them injured.

According to police, Aman and Krish were travelling on a motorcycle from Bhadrakali Temple towards Janata School when a black Scorpio vehicle intercepted them. Following this, five to six youths allegedly got out of the vehicle, two of whom were armed with pistols and opened fire.

Some of the assailants were also carrying sharp weapons like a gandasa (axe) and attacked the victims. In the firing, Aman sustained two bullet injuries, one near the spine in the waist region and another in the leg, while Krish was shot in the abdomen. Both were initially taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra and later referred to PGI Chandigarh due to their critical condition.

Eyewitness and Family Allege Premeditated Attack

Local resident Kartik, who was present at the spot, claimed that the firing was carried out by Rahul Barna. He said around 18 to 20 rounds were fired and that the attackers also used sharp-edged weapons. He further claimed that the attackers arrived in multiple vehicles, and during their escape, one of the Scorpio vehicles went out of control and fell into a drain, after which it was abandoned at the spot.

Aman's cousin Akash alleged that there was an old enmity between the parties and that Rahul Barna had issued threats two days earlier, which led to the attack.

Police Investigation and Recoveries

DSP Sunil confirmed that the incident appears to be linked to an old rivalry. He added that the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered from the drain, while the accused fled the scene.

Police have recovered five bullet shells, a pole-axe, and a stick from the spot. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)