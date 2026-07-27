The NTKMA and GSI have finalised a disaster preparedness roadmap for Kumbh Mela 2027. This includes a three-month seismic study in Trimbakeshwar and fresh inspections of landslide-prone areas in Nashik to enhance pilgrim safety.

Seismic Assessment and Landslide Mitigation Plan

In a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have finalised a roadmap for landslide mitigation and seismic assessment in Trimbakeshwar.

The roadmap was finalised during a review meeting chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh with senior officials of the Geological Survey of India. As part of the plan, GSI will undertake a three-month seismic study in Trimbakeshwar by deploying five seismic monitoring stations. The study will generate scientific data on seismic activity in the region, supporting safer infrastructure planning and long-term disaster risk reduction measures ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

NTKMA will facilitate identification of suitable sites for the monitoring stations, provide accommodation for GSI personnel and extend necessary logistical support.

Fresh Inspections and Streamlined Coordination

The meeting also decided that GSI will conduct a fresh inspection of landslide-prone locations in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the first fortnight of August. The assessment will help identify vulnerable areas and recommend appropriate mitigation measures to enhance pilgrim safety.

To streamline coordination, it was agreed that all communication with GSI regarding landslide mitigation and geological studies will be routed through a single nodal channel, enabling faster decision-making and improved inter-agency coordination.

NTKMA will also provide updated landslide data, including GPS coordinates and field photographs, to support GSI's technical assessment.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Bibhas Sen, Deputy Director General, GSI State Unit; Mego Chasie, Director, GSI State Unit; Sabir Pathan, Director, GSI Regional Office, Nagpur; Akshay Joshi, Geophysicist, GSI Regional Office, Nagpur; and Kamlakar Randive, Additional Commissioner, NTKMA. (ANI)