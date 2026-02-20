Delhi Police detained BJP Yuva Morcha members for protesting outside Rahul Gandhi's home. They accused him of "shaming India" in retaliation for an Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit, where IYC workers were also detained.

The Delhi Police on Friday detained members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha for staging a protest outside the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, following the demonstrations by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to police officials, several BJP Yuva Morcha activists were detained as they raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "shaming India".

BJP Accuses Congress of 'Tarnishing India's Reputation'

"Rahul Gandhi Murdabad," the BJP Yuva Morcha activists said while holding a banner with the photograph of the Congress leader that read, "Shames India".

Addressing the protest over the Youth Congress demonstration, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader said, "The way Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party tarnished India's reputation by storming the AI Summit. Rahul Gandhi continues to try to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. Traitor Rahul Gandhi."

Another BJP Yuva Morcha member said, "This shows their ideology against the country. If you want to protest, protest the policies. They have protested against their own country."

IYC Protest at AI Summit

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit".

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress stated.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Friday detained four IYC workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. (ANI)