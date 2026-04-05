Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to request funds totalling Rs 750 crore for Haridwar's Ganga Corridor ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela. He also proposed extending the RRTS to Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested approval of Rs 325 crore in the first phase and approximately Rs 425 crore in the second phase for the underground cabling and automation of systems in the Ganga Corridor area of Haridwar, in view of the Kumbh Mela scheduled for January 2027.

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Additional Development Proposals

He also sought the Union Minister's support for the beautification of ghats in Haridwar, strengthening of residential facilities, and overall urban infrastructure development, according to a release. Additionally, he requested the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Modi Puram (Meerut) to Haridwar, as well as the development of the Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh metro corridor. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for his positive assurances on all matters and presented him with "Badri cow ghee," a traditional product of Uttarakhand, as a token of appreciation.

Central Government's Support for Kumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various public welfare projects worth more than Rs 1,132 crore in Haridwar on the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand Government.

He said that the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar in 2027, for which the Central Government has provided a substantial amount of funds to the state government. The Home Minister said that the Kumbh of Haridwar is the pride of the entire country. (ANI)