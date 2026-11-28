Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has demanded Cloudnine Hospital address alleged medical negligence after a toddler slipped into a coma following ear treatment, threatening legal action if they fail to meet the parents by Sunday afternoon.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday issued an ultimatum to the management of Bengaluru's Cloudnine Hospital, giving it time till 4 PM on Sunday to address the alleged medical negligence in the treatment of a one-and-a-half-year-old child who has been battling for life after slipping into a coma. Warning the hospital management against attempting to cover up the matter, Kumaraswamy said the hospital had committed a serious mistake and must meet him and the child's parents by the deadline, failing which further action would be taken.

The Union Minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting Cloudnine Hospital in Jayanagar, where he enquired about the health of Shayan, a child who has been undergoing treatment for the past three months following alleged medical negligence at the hospital's Nagarabhavi facility. "Cloudnine Hospital has made a big mistake and is trying to cover it up. The child's brain has been damaged due to anaesthesia itself. They don't even have the guilt of having made a mistake. I am giving time till 4 PM tomorrow. By then, the hospital management should meet the child's parents and me. If not, we will do what needs to be done after that. It is not right to think my gentle nature is weakness," Kumaraswamy warned.

He further said documents were being prepared to initiate legal proceedings against Cloudnine Hospital and that a decision would be taken on the subsequent course of action. "Not only did they neglect the child, but they also treated the parents in a humiliating manner. Such is the arrogance of money," he said, criticising the hospital management. According to the details of the case, Shayan was taken to Cloudnine Hospital's Nagarabhavi facility for treatment following an injury to the ear. The child was administered anaesthesia during the treatment and subsequently suffered a serious deterioration in health, allegedly due to negligence by the doctors.

It was also alleged that the child's treatment was handled by others instead of specialist doctors, putting the child's health at risk. As adequate treatment was allegedly not available at the Nagarabhavi facility, the child was subsequently shifted to Cloudnine Hospital in Jayanagar. However, the child's condition has not improved even after being shifted to the Jayanagar facility, while the parents have also alleged a lack of cooperation from the hospital staff. After visiting the child in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Kumaraswamy expressed anguish over the condition of the child, who has been undergoing treatment for the last three months.

"My wish was that the child should become like before and return home. But doctors are not giving proper treatment and are neglecting even here. I have observed the condition of the child who has been undergoing treatment for the last three months. Personally, I am deeply pained. This private hospital, which is only standing to make money, has completely neglected the child's health," he said. The Union Minister reiterated his concern over the child's condition and indicated that the matter would be pursued legally on behalf of the parents if the hospital management failed to address their grievances within the deadline. (ANI)