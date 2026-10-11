Kulgam Police held a counter-terror mock drill at the Aharbal tourist spot to check operational readiness. In a separate incident, Sopore Police recovered a large cache of arms, ammo, and IEDs from a forest area, foiling a potential terror plot.

Counter-Terrorism Mock Drill in Kulgam

Kulgam Police conducted a counter-terrorism mock drill at Aharbal in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, a tourist destination, to assess operational readiness, response preparedness and coordination among security agencies in a simulated security scenario.

The drill was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, and was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Operations, Manzgam. It involved the Station House Officer (SHO), Manzgam, Special Operations Group (SOG) Manzgam, Markhor Manzgam and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 18 Battalion. The exercise aimed to evaluate the preparedness of security personnel to respond swiftly and effectively to potential security threats at the tourist destination. The drill also focused on strengthening coordination and communication among the participating agencies to ensure a prompt and coordinated response during emergency situations. Kulgam Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of tourists and the general public while maintaining a robust security environment at important tourist destinations across the district.

Major Arms Cache Recovered in Sopore

Meanwhile, in another case in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, 10 October, acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore Police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, resulting in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other related material, according to the press release by Kashmir police. During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material.

During the operation, 2 assault rifles (1 AK-47 and 1 AK-76) along with 7 magazines and ammunition, 4 pistols along with 4 magazines and ammunition, 1 Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) with 05 rounds, 11 hand grenades, 3 IEDs with remote controls, 08 detonators and 02 timers, and other material, including a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories were recovered. The recovered material was taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, with necessary safety precautions. In this connection, an FIR under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Bomai. Further investigation is underway to establish the source and ownership of the recovered material, identify those involved in its concealment, and ascertain possible terrorist linkages, the release stated. The recovery represents a significant achievement in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts of Sopore Police. Further investigation will also focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the recovered material and identifying all persons involved. (ANI)