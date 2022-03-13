Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KTR's comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested


    Telangana's Urban Development KT Rama Rao's statement of cutting power and water supply to teach a lesson to cantonment areas has irked  many in general and  defense personnel in particular. Retired Wing Commander GB Athri says the Telangana government under KCR is acting like Nizams of 1948 who wanted to be a part of Pakistan.
     

    KTRs comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

    Lashing at KT Rama Rao (KTR), Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister for his insensitive remark of cutting off power as well as water supply to cantonment areas, retired Wing Commander GB Athri said, 'Something wrong with this family (CM K Chandrashekar Rao) and their mental balances should be checked. Let me remind him what happened in 1948 one year after Independence Nizams wanted to go to Pakistan and Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sought the help of Indian armed forces and invaded Hyderabad and made it a part of Andhrapradesh and integrated into the union of India, is this KCR family trying to become Nizams of 1948?.'

    Athri further opined that no state government can shift cantonment areas and (KTR)) must be advised by the people of Telangana that he must be careful in uttering his words, especially against the military and armed forces which are taking care of the nation.
    'A minister (KT Rama Rao) of a particular state government which has just come in seven and half years ago and 'drunk on power' with arrogance says will cut off power and water to cantonment areas, I think he is dreaming big. I mind you, this will become a huge law and order situation in Hyderabad and the Government of India can seek records under Article 356 and dismiss the government which is divisive in its approach and drained in its mental aptitude to take care of all agencies, especially the military which is taking care of India.' Athri stressed.

    He further added that the minister must understand that cantonment area are very sensitive and has lot of secrets concerning securities of India and has families of soldiers who are guarding the borders and if civilians are allowed without being checked then it may lead to terror activity and Hyderabad is not unknown for its terror activity in the past.
    Earlier, KT Rama Rao while replying in assembly during question hour had accused the cantonment areas of causing inconvenience to civilians by shutting roads and warned that the government would initiate actions like snapping power and water supply in the cantonment areas.
     

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution-ycb

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution

    Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, discusses new UP cabinet - ADT

    Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, discusses new UP cabinet

    Voices seeking Rahul Gandhi as Congress president grow louder - ADT

    Voices seeking Rahul Gandhi as Congress president grow louder

    3 states make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: What does that mean?

    'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in 3 states: What does that mean?

    Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis - ADT

    Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Recent Stories

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution-ycb

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil blue-coloured jersey fans give their rating

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil blue-coloured jersey; fans give their rating

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine - ADT

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine

    IND vs SL Bengaluru Test Twitter user accurately predicted Virat Kohli's score mode of dismissal fans stumped snt

    Twitter user accurately predicted Kohli's score, mode of dismissal; leaves fans stumped

    football ligue 1 Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first clash against Bordeaux since Champions League exit snt

    Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first clash since Champions League exit

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon