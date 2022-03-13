KTR's comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested

Telangana's Urban Development KT Rama Rao's statement of cutting power and water supply to teach a lesson to cantonment areas has irked many in general and defense personnel in particular. Retired Wing Commander GB Athri says the Telangana government under KCR is acting like Nizams of 1948 who wanted to be a part of Pakistan.

Lashing at KT Rama Rao (KTR), Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister for his insensitive remark of cutting off power as well as water supply to cantonment areas, retired Wing Commander GB Athri said, 'Something wrong with this family (CM K Chandrashekar Rao) and their mental balances should be checked. Let me remind him what happened in 1948 one year after Independence Nizams wanted to go to Pakistan and Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sought the help of Indian armed forces and invaded Hyderabad and made it a part of Andhrapradesh and integrated into the union of India, is this KCR family trying to become Nizams of 1948?.'

Athri further opined that no state government can shift cantonment areas and (KTR)) must be advised by the people of Telangana that he must be careful in uttering his words, especially against the military and armed forces which are taking care of the nation.

'A minister (KT Rama Rao) of a particular state government which has just come in seven and half years ago and 'drunk on power' with arrogance says will cut off power and water to cantonment areas, I think he is dreaming big. I mind you, this will become a huge law and order situation in Hyderabad and the Government of India can seek records under Article 356 and dismiss the government which is divisive in its approach and drained in its mental aptitude to take care of all agencies, especially the military which is taking care of India.' Athri stressed.

He further added that the minister must understand that cantonment area are very sensitive and has lot of secrets concerning securities of India and has families of soldiers who are guarding the borders and if civilians are allowed without being checked then it may lead to terror activity and Hyderabad is not unknown for its terror activity in the past.

Earlier, KT Rama Rao while replying in assembly during question hour had accused the cantonment areas of causing inconvenience to civilians by shutting roads and warned that the government would initiate actions like snapping power and water supply in the cantonment areas.

