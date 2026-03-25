BRS Working President KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led Telangana government over the Musi River project. He alleged a complete lack of planning and financial clarity, urging the government to engage directly with affected citizens.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticised the Congress-led Telangana government for its approach towards the Musi River development project, alleging a complete lack of planning, financial clarity, and public engagement.

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Allegations of No Planning or Funds

KTR claimed that the Congress government is proceeding without a clear roadmap or financial preparedness. "The state government has neither funds nor a concrete plan for the Musi project. They are merely relying on expected funding from the Asian Development Bank, which has not materialised so far. Even the required Detailed Project Report (DPR) is not ready," he said.

BRS Offers Its Own Vision

He highlighted that BRS has already presented its comprehensive vision for the Musi project during a public presentation held at Gandipet. "We have clearly outlined our party's position and approach. If needed, we are ready to present the same again--even to the ministers," he added.

Call for Public Engagement

KTR emphasised that discussions on such a critical project must not be limited to closed-door meetings in five-star hotels or within the Secretariat among a handful of officials. "The government must engage directly with the affected people. Lakhs of citizens living along the Musi are anxious and deserve to be heard," he said.

He asserted that the project should only proceed after building public consensus. "Consult the people, address their concerns, and take them into confidence before moving forward," he urged.

Notes Wider Opposition to Project

KTR also claimed that even senior officials within the government are reportedly opposing the project in its current form. He noted that several prominent voices, including social activist Medha Patkar and academician Ghanta Chakrapani, have called for the Musi project to be implemented in accordance with the will of the people.

KTR reiterated that development must be inclusive, transparent, and people-centric. "Any large-scale project like Musi must prioritise public interest, proper planning, and democratic consultation. Without that, it risks becoming a burden rather than a benefit," he concluded.