Surendra Koli, whose name remained associated with the most intriguing 2006 Nithari case for nearly two decades, was found dead inside a tea shop in Haridwar's Bhupatwala area on Friday morning. Police said the preliminary evidence indicated suicide, but the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated.

What initially appeared to be the death of a man known locally as Sadarama soon turned into a major police investigation when officers discovered an Aadhaar card identifying him as Surendra Koli.

VIDEO | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Surendra Koli, an accused in the Nithari case, was found dead in the Bhupatwala area. Police said he allegedly died by suicide.



Koli had reportedly been living in Bhupatwala and running a tea stall for the past few days.



Police reached the spot,… pic.twitter.com/9AYUkXh6Eb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

According to Aaj Tak, Koli had been living in the Bhupatwala area and had started running a tea shop there only a few days before his death. Police reached the spot after receiving information about a man hanging inside the shop and took the body into custody for post-mortem examination.

Koli's body was found hanging inside the tea shop. Police informed his relatives and began investigating the circumstances of his death.