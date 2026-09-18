Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu attended a ceremony where HAL handed over indigenously made LCA Tejas trainers and HTT-40 aircraft to the IAF, and Dhruv NG helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday participated in a puja ceremony marking the handover of indigenously manufactured aircraft and helicopters by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Indian Air Force and Pawan Hans Limited.

The handover includes LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainer aircraft, HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and Dhruv Next Generation helicopters.

As part of the handover, HAL will deliver two LCA FOC Trainer aircraft to the IAF, completing Twin Seater deliveries under the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) contract. Four Dhruv NG helicopters will be handed over to PHL, marking the induction of the civil-certified Dhruv NG into the civil aviation segment. HAL will also hand over HTT-40 Basic Trainer aircraft to the IAF, marking the start of deliveries under the 70-aircraft contract.

HAL said the handover strengthens India's self-reliance in military aviation, civil rotary wing aviation and pilot training.

LCA Tejas FOC Twin-Seater Trainer

The LCA FOC Trainer is a lightweight, all-weather, multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft built primarily to support IAF training needs while retaining fighter operation capability. It features relaxed static stability, a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight control system, carefree manoeuvring, an advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics and advanced composite airframe materials.

A contract for 16 LCA fighter aircraft and four Twin Seaters in FOC configuration was placed in 2010 between the Ministry of Defence, the IAF and HAL. All 16 FOC fighter aircraft were produced and delivered by HAL between 2022 and 2023.

HAL began delivering FOC Twin Seaters in 2024-25, with the final two aircraft, SPT7 and SPTВ, incorporating enhancements including improved radar performance, autopilot handling, fuel system improvements, Software Defined Radio for secure communications, and an air-to-air refuelling probe. The handover of these two Trainers completes delivery of all four Twin Seaters under the FOC contract.

HAL is also developing Twin Seaters under an 83 and 97 aircraft contract, with plans to progressively deliver 29 Mk1A Twin Seater aircraft to the IAF by 2033-34, incorporating AESA radar, an electronic warfare suite and additional weapons capabilities including ASRAAM and BVR weapons.

Dhruv Next Generation (NG) Helicopter

The Dhruv NG is a HAL-designed and manufactured 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter, described as India's first indigenously produced civil helicopter. It is powered by twin Shakti 1HIC engines and meets AS 4 requirements for offshore operations. The helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 5,500 kg, a maximum speed of approximately 285 km/h, a range of about 630 km with a 20-minute reserve, and can carry up to 14 passengers. Its configurable cabin supports roles including VIP transport, passenger and utility use, air ambulance operations, offshore operations, law enforcement and disaster relief. HAL said it offers lifecycle support for the platform through manufacturing, maintenance and upgrades, including Power By Hour and Performance Based Logistics models.

HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft

The HTT-40, designed by HAL's Aircraft Research and Design Centre, is an indigenously developed Basic Trainer Aircraft intended to meet the primary training requirements of the Indian Defence Services. It made its first flight on May 31, 2016 and has since completed an extensive programme of development, evaluation and validation trials, including handling qualities, systems performance and hot weather and crosswind operations.

The aircraft holds a Restricted Military Type Certificate issued by CEMILAC and has an indigenous content of approximately 57 per cent. It has a 1,100 SHP turboprop engine, a maximum speed of 300 knots and a service ceiling of 6,000 metres, and is designed to support basic training, aerobatics, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and close formation flying.

The Ministry of Defence has placed a contract for 70 HTT-40 aircraft, and the current handover marks the start of deliveries under that contract.

HAL said the three platforms together reflect its capabilities across military aviation, civil rotary wing aviation and pilot training. (ANI)