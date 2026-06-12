BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government in Telangana, alleging its internal conspiracies and betrayals led to Meenakshi Natarajan's defeat. He demanded an SIT probe and urged Rahul Gandhi to find the 'black sheep' in his party.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and the BJP-led Central Government while addressing an extensive media interaction. KTR alleged that the Congress party's internal conspiracies, leadership failures, and governance collapse have exposed the true nature of the ruling party before the people of Telangana.

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KTR Blames Congress's 'Internal Betrayals'

According to the release, KTR asserted that the Congress party itself is solely responsible for the defeat of Meenakshi Natarajan. He questioned why Congress leaders are attempting to drag political opponents into an issue that is entirely the result of their own internal betrayals and factional politics.

He demanded that the Congress leadership investigate who within the party leaked details related to cases against Meenakshi Natarajan and supplied information to BJP leaders. KTR remarked that if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is so fond of constituting Special Investigation Teams (SITs), he should order an SIT probe into this matter as well.

According to KTR, Congress leaders themselves know who betrayed the party and who worked against Meenakshi Natarajan. He said Rahul Gandhi should identify the "black sheep" within the Congress who are undermining the party from within.

Supreme Court Rejects Natarajan's Plea

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected Meenakshi Natarajan's plea over her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh The Supreme Court stated, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition, and it is hereby dismissed," while clarifying that its observations on Natarajan's nomination would not prejudice any election petition that may be instituted before the jurisdictional High Court.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, had argued that charges had not been framed against her, which is a requirement under the Representation of the People's Act (RoP) for rejection of nomination papers. Meanwhile, in protest, Congress leaders staged a Satyagraha in New Delhi earlier in the day to express their dissent against the handling of the matter by the EC.

KTR on 'History of Conspiracies' in Congress

BRS working president KT Rama Rao tells ANI, "What happened with Meenakshi Natarajan is wrong. The Election Commission wronged her. One thing is accepted in Jharkhand, and on the other side, Meenakshi Natarajan's plea is rejected - this is absolutely wrong. Congress too has wronged her, given the reports of conspiracy against her by Telangana Congress leaders are coming to the fore."

KTR further stated that the Congress party has a long history of internal conspiracies and betrayals and questioned why the party is trying to blame others for its own failures. He also referred to senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali's remarks about positions allegedly being secured through money, saying that Shabbir Ali had merely spoken the truth that everyone already knows.

He alleged that Congress has a history of selling important positions for money and claimed that even the present Chief Minister secured his position through financial and political arrangements. KTR described Revanth Reddy as a "renewal Chief Minister," alleging that his continuation in office depends on satisfying the Congress high command.