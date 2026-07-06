BRS's KTR accused Telangana's Congress govt of acting against farmers and Hamali workers. He alleged CM Revanth Reddy serves Delhi leaders and vowed to bring KCR back as Chief Minister within two years to continue development.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was acting against the interests of farmers and Hamali workers, while calling on party workers to work towards bringing K Chandrasekhar Rao back as Chief Minister within the next two years.

Addressing the 18th Hamali Union Foundation Day General Meeting at VNR Gardens in Mallapur, KTR alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was neglecting the interests of Telangana. "While Hamali workers carry paddy sacks, Chief Minister Revanth carries bags of money for Delhi leaders," he alleged, claiming that Hamali workers, farmers and rice mill owners had prospered during the BRS government's tenure.

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Allegations Over Kaleshwaram Project and Farmer Hardship

KTR alleged that the Chief Minister had deliberately not switched on two pumps at the Kannepalli Pump House of the Kaleshwaram Project solely to defame the BRS, resulting in nearly one lakh cusecs of water flowing into the sea. He further alleged that the government was withholding irrigation water because supplying water would require providing fertilisers, while successful crops would require payment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and bonus to farmers. Despite the availability of water, he alleged, the government was intentionally allowing crops to dry up, causing hardship to farmers.

He said the BRS had appealed to the government from Kannepalli that if it had any grievance against the party, it could file cases against its leaders but should not target farmers. KTR asserted that the BRS was not afraid of any number of cases but alleged that if farmers continued to face hardship, people would give the government a fitting response.

BRS's Past Achievements and Support for Workers

Claiming that Telangana prospered under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR said the Kaleshwaram Project expanded irrigation, leading to agricultural growth and increased employment opportunities for Hamali workers. He also claimed that under the BRS government, Hamali workers, farmers and rice mill owners had all prospered.

Highlighting the previous BRS government's initiatives for Hamali workers, KTR claimed that their wages were increased from Rs 8 to Rs 26, describing it as a nearly 250 per cent hike. He further claimed that while wages were earlier revised once every five years, the KCR government revised them once every two years, leading to an improvement in workers' standard of living.

Thanking the Hamali workers for inviting him to the foundation day celebrations, KTR said he was moved by their affection and support. He assured them that he would work towards ensuring their health security and resolving their issues one by one.

Call for Party Unity and Return to Power

Expressing confidence that the BRS would return to power, KTR urged party workers and leaders to remain united and work towards bringing K Chandrasekhar Rao back as Chief Minister within the next two years so that Telangana could continue on the path of development. (ANI)