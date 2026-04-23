BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao hailed the High Court verdict on the Kaleshwaram project as a victory for Telangana's farmers. He accused the Congress of false propaganda and urged the government to stop politicising and start restoration work.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao stated that the alleged conspiracies of the Congress party against the Kaleshwaram project have collapsed with the recent High Court verdict. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the High Court on behalf of the party, the people of Telangana, and the farming community.

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Truth Has Prevailed Over False Propaganda: KTR

KTR described the verdict as a decisive victory for the people of Telangana and its farmers, asserting that truth has ultimately prevailed over false propaganda. He urged the Congress party to immediately stop politicising the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and to focus instead on restoring and operationalising the project. He warned against troubling farmers for political gains and advised the government to shift its attention from "cheap publicity" to governance and repairs.

'False Narratives of Congress Have Collapsed'

KTR remarked that the High Court verdict has effectively ended the misinformation campaign carried out by Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He said the project has not collapsed, but rather the "false narratives and conspiracies of Congress have collapsed." He reiterated that what was presented as the PC Ghose Commission report was, in reality, a politically motivated document, and said the party had consistently maintained that Congress was deliberately targeting the project. The High Court verdict, he said, now stands as proof of those claims.

KTR criticised the Congress for what he called reckless propaganda, including public demonstrations meant to mislead people about the condition of the project. He stated that falsehood cannot overshadow truth indefinitely, and that the significance of Kaleshwaram has once again been reaffirmed. Thanking the High Court, he said the judgment serves as a strong rebuke to those indulging in baseless allegations and misinformation. "Today, the people of Telangana have won. The farmers of Telangana have won," he declared.

Congress Urged to Stop Politicising, Start Repairs

Recalling decades of drought and irrigation struggles in Telangana, KTR said Congress leaders should feel ashamed and take immediate steps to repair and revive the project.

Conspiracy to Portray Project as Collapsed

He alleged that deliberate attempts may have been made to damage the project and assured that the truth would eventually come out. Referring to the project's scale, he noted that in a Rs 94,000 crore project, only limited structural damage had occurred, requiring repairs worth around Rs 400 crore. He alleged that even when the contracting agency was willing to undertake repairs, they were obstructed, suggesting a conspiracy to portray the entire project as collapsed.

KTR Accuses Congress-BJP Nexus

KTR accused both Congress and BJP of jointly targeting the project and undermining Telangana's irrigation and farmers' future. He said the High Court verdict has exposed this alleged nexus. He emphasised that as long as the Godavari River flows, the Kaleshwaram project will remain, and credited K. Chandrashekar Rao with its creation.

KTR urged the Congress government to immediately bring the project back into operation and begin water lifting without further delay. He said that if the government has grievances against BRS leaders, it is free to conduct any number of inquiries--but should not harm farmers in the process. He also criticised the NDA government for selectively responding to the issue earlier but remaining silent after changes in the state government. He questioned why no reports were sought on the damages that occurred after Congress came to power. Calling for accountability, KTR asked why the Solicitor General had not actively pursued the case if the Centre had no involvement.

Sharp Attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

He alleged that the Chief Minister is functioning like an NDA ally and described him as a "hybrid Chief Minister," accusing him of aligning with Congress in the morning and the BJP by evening. In a sharp attack, KTR claimed that the Chief Minister's political trajectory indicates an eventual shift towards the BJP. He concluded by asserting that, despite claims made by the Chief Minister, BRS will not remain in the opposition for long and will return with the mandate of the people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)