BRS leader KTR accuses the Congress-led Telangana government of using the 'baseless' Formula-E case as a diversionary tactic to avoid giving legal status to its 'Six Guarantees'. He defended the race and criticised govt's wasteful spending.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), during an informal interaction in the Assembly, strongly criticised the Congress-led Telangana government for indulging in diversionary politics and misleading the public on key issues.

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Formula-E Case a 'Diversion Tactic'

KTR alleged that the revival of the Formula-E case charge sheet is a deliberate attempt by the Congress government to divert public attention from the BRS's demand to grant legal status to the "Six Guarantees" through a Private Member Bill. He further stated that the government was cornered after BRS exposed that the first file signed by the Chief Minister was missing.

Reiterating his stand, KTR said the Formula-E case is "completely baseless" and lacks substance. He pointed out that even the government has admitted in its charge sheet that there was no wrongdoing. "The Rs 45 crore transferred from a bank in Telangana remains safe in the designated account. Not a single rupee has been diverted," he clarified.

He accused the government of exaggerating facts and misleading the public. "They are projecting Rs 45 crore as Rs 600-700 crore to create confusion. The people of Telangana will not believe such fabricated claims," he said. KTR also questioned why no individual has been named as a beneficiary in the charge sheet and suggested that the government could retrieve the funds if required, as they remain secure in the organisation's account.

Race Brought Prestige and Investment to Hyderabad

Defending the initiative, KTR highlighted that the Formula-E race was brought to Hyderabad to enhance the city's global reputation and attract large-scale investments in the electric vehicle sector. He stated that the event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic benefits within a week, as confirmed by Nielsen. "It was a prestigious event that positioned Hyderabad on the global map," he added.

KTR Accuses Congress of Wasteful Spending

KTR criticised the Congress government for wasteful expenditure and selective inaction. He alleged that Rs 100 crore was spent on a football match for the Chief Minister's personal interest and Rs 10 crore was misused from Singareni, yet no cases were registered.

He also slammed the government over controversies surrounding beauty pageants, stating that they brought no benefit to Telangana and instead damaged the state's reputation following allegations made by Miss UK. "Despite such serious allegations, not a single Congress leader has been booked," he remarked.

'Justice Will Prevail'

KTR expressed confidence that the Formula-E case would not stand in court and accused the government of targeting him with political vendetta by harassing officials. "We have complete faith in the judiciary. Justice will prevail in the end," he said.

KTR asserted that no amount of diversionary tactics would deter BRS from pursuing its agenda. "We will not step back from our demand to provide legal backing to the Six Guarantees, no matter how many attention diversion attempts are made by the government," he concluded.