BRS' KTR extends support to a 13-year-old with brain cancer, ensuring his treatment. He also challenges CM Revanth Reddy to order a probe into alleged Singareni scams and other irregularities under the Congress government.

KTR Extends Support for Boy with Brain Cancer

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has extended his support to 13-year-old Karne Vinay, who is suffering from brain cancer. He assured that necessary assistance would be provided to ensure the best available medical treatment for the boy. He gave reassurance to the boy and his family members not to worry and to stay courageous.

Vinay is the son of Karne Adinarayana and Anita, a couple from Narasimhula Gudem village in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. Upon learning about his condition, and with the initiative of former MLA Kandala Upender, the boy met KTR.

On this occasion, KTR spoke affectionately with young Vinay and inquired about his health condition. He also spoke with the family members to gather details regarding the treatment. He assured the boy's family not to panic and promised his full support in providing advanced medical care for Vinay.

Following KTR's instructions, Vinay was admitted to Sindh Hospital for superior medical treatment. Vinay's family members expressed their joy and gratitude to KTR for stepping forward to provide the necessary medical assistance for their son's treatment, BRS said.

Challenges CM Revanth Reddy on Alleged Scams

Earlier in the day, KTR challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a probe by a sitting judge into alleged Singareni scams, proposed foreign coal purchases and other alleged irregularities under the Congress government.

Speaking at the Narsampet constituency meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KTR alleged that the government was creating crises in coal production, power supply and irrigation to justify expensive purchases and commissions.

“Revanth Reddy says he will order an inquiry if we write to him. If he has the courage, let him order a sitting judge’s inquiry into our allegations,” KTR said, demanding a probe into the alleged ₹10,000-crore Singareni scam and the alleged solar power scam.

KTR alleged that Singareni coal costs around ₹3,800 per tonne, while imported coal could cost ₹10,000–₹12,000 per tonne. He accused the government of pursuing proposed imports from Australia for commissions despite the availability of domestic coal. He also alleged that coal production had been reduced and around ₹60,000 crore in dues to Singareni remained pending, while the company was being blamed for shortages. (ANI)