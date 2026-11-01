BRS Working President KTR has slammed the Telangana Congress government for the ongoing agrarian crisis, demanding the immediate release of pending Rythu Bandhu payments and investment assistance for the farmers of the state.

KTR Demands Urgent Farmer Aid

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded that the Congress government immediately release pending Rythu Bandhu payments and provide ₹60,000 per acre to farmers, comprising three pending instalments and investment assistance for the current Yasangi season. Holding the Revanth Reddy government responsible for the drought-like conditions prevailing across Telangana, he also demanded that the government fulfil its promises to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

Addressing the Rythu Garjana public meeting in Adilabad, KTR accused the Congress government of creating an agrarian crisis through its alleged failures in managing irrigation resources and implementing farmer welfare schemes. "This is not a drought caused by nature; this is a drought created by Congress," KTR said. He alleged that despite Telangana having adequate irrigation resources, farmers were facing severe distress due to the government's failure to ensure proper utilisation of available water.

Comparing Regional Drought Management

Comparing the situation with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, he pointed out that these states had experienced nearly twice the rainfall deficit compared to Telangana but were not witnessing similar drought conditions. He said the Congress government could not evade responsibility by attributing the situation to El Niño.

Recalling the Rythu Bandhu scheme implemented during the previous BRS government, KTR said farmers had received ₹10,000 per acre annually under the scheme, while Revanth Reddy had promised to increase the assistance to ₹15,000 per acre. However, the Congress government had failed to honour that commitment after assuming power, he alleged. He demanded the release of three pending instalments, amounting to ₹45,000 per acre, along with ₹15,000 towards investment assistance for the current Yasangi season, taking the total demand to ₹60,000 per acre.

Status of Electoral Promises

KTR also questioned the status of the Congress government's electoral promises, including the ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, assistance to tenant farmers, Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa for 36,000 beneficiaries. He alleged that farmers were being made to submit self-declarations to access benefits and were even being discouraged from cultivating their own lands.

Irrigation and Infrastructure Concerns

KTR accused the state government of failing to utilise available Godavari water despite the state's irrigation requirements. He claimed that nearly one lakh cusecs of water was flowing downstream from the Kannepalli pump house without being lifted and alleged that around 750 TMC of water was being allowed to go unused. He questioned the government's reluctance to act on suggestions made by retired irrigation engineers, saying that better utilisation of available water could have prevented agricultural distress in several areas.

KTR further alleged that had the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects been properly utilised, not even a single acre would have dried up. He also criticised the government for neglecting canal works under the Chanaka-Korata project.

Political Criticism and Future Outlook

Targeting both the Congress government in Telangana and the BJP-led Union Government, KTR alleged that the state's interests were being neglected on multiple fronts. He accused the Congress government of weakening the power sector, affecting Singareni through alleged coal irregularities and failing to protect industries in the state. He also questioned the closure and dismantling of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) factory in Adilabad and raised concerns over the alleged shifting of Telangana-based industries to Gujarat.

Criticising the BJP-led Union Government, KTR questioned its failure to provide national project status to major irrigation projects and establish promised medical and nursing colleges and other educational institutions in Adilabad. Describing the Congress and BJP as "partners in neglect", he questioned BJP leaders in Telangana over their alleged failure to hold Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accountable on issues affecting farmers and the state.

Reiterating the BRS party's support for the farming community, KTR contrasted the present situation with the previous BRS government's tenure, saying that Congress represented drought, distress and migration, while the KCR government had focused on irrigation, reservoirs and farmer welfare. He assured farmers that the BRS would continue to fight for their rights and urged them to remain patient for another year.

Earlier, KTR extended financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the families of five children who died in a recent fire accident at Adilabad's RIMS hospital. The assistance was provided on behalf of the BRS party as a gesture of support to the bereaved families. (ANI)