BRS leader KT Rama Rao praised the Kaleshwaram project for making Telangana the top paddy producer, blaming Rahul Gandhi for a 'smear campaign.' The Telangana High Court has also directed the state not to take action against KCR in the project probe.

KTR Defends Kaleshwaram Project, Slams Congress

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has transformed Telangana into the leading paddy-producing state in the country, while alleging the project was subjected to a "smear campaign" led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said the project was conceptualised by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and completed in record time. Speaking at a press conference, Rao said, "Kaleshwaram Project is a multi-purpose project which was envisioned by our leader KCR for which we have made tenacious efforts, and unlike any other project in the history of India, this project was completed at a great speed in less than four years. Because of the Kaleshwaram today, Telangana has become the number one state in terms of paddy production, surpassing Punjab and Haryana. Telangana farmers today have become the most productive farmers in the country thanks to Kaleshwaram."

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High Court Order and Political Reactions

Telangana High Court today directed the state government not to take any coercive action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao based on the findings of the Justice PC Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

While Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders celebrated the Telangana High Court's judgement, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar declared that Harish Rao and BRS leaders should not attempt to divert the attention of the people in Telangana through the court's order on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday welcomed the Telangana High Court's verdict regarding the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Project, declaring that the court's judgment exposes the Congress government's intentions towards the project. (ANI)