BRS leader KT Rama Rao has slammed Rahul Gandhi for attending the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, accusing him of neglecting serious Telangana issues like unemployment and land rights while allegedly misusing public funds for propaganda.

KTR Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Summit 2026 Propaganda Stunt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his participation in the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, accusing him of remaining silent on several issues in Telangana and alleging that his visit was now being used for a “propaganda stunt” at the expense of public money. The Bharat Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on November 13 and 14.

In a post on X, KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi’s absence when students protesting for jobs were allegedly beaten by the Congress-led Telangana government’s police. He also accused him of failing to respond to the alleged mistreatment of tribal women in Lagacharla and the demolition of houses by HYDRAA. “You didn’t show up when students demanding jobs (that you promised ) were being throttled & getting beaten up by Congress police. You were unperturbed when tribal women of Lagacharla were beaten, disrobed & molested for their lands. When Hydraa bulldozers were destroying homes of hardworking Telangana people, you were sleeping in Delhi,” he wrote.

KTR also referred to the environmental concerns surrounding Kancha Gachibowli and KBR Park, controversy over the alleged defection of 10 BRS MLAs to Congress and the incident involving women legislators outside the Assembly. “You had no time when over 10,000 trees were felled overnight, deer & peacocks, and a rich ecosystem was razed at Kancha Gachibowli HCU lands or when KBR Park was being destroyed. You didn’t flinch when the Constitutional processes were being ridiculed & 10 BRS MLAs were being bought off to join Congress. Women legislators’ sarees were pulled, beaten in front of the Assembly - did you have a word to offer Rahul?” he alleged.

KTR also raised the issues of farmer and weaver suicides, journalists’ arrests, alleged crony capitalism and land grabbing, while referring to corruption allegations against some Congress MLAs and ministers. “You couldn’t speak about farmer suicides, weaver suicides, journalists’ midnight arrests, crony capitalism, land grabbing….!!! Your own MLAs & ministers are openly speaking about brazen corruption. You chose silence when it mattered!” he said.

Questioning the purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, KTR alleged that the Bharat Summit was being used as a publicity exercise and claimed that Rs 100 crore of Telangana taxpayers’ money was being spent on it. “NOW! You waltz in shamelessly for a propaganda stunt with ₹100 Cr Telangana people’s money. Where do you get off, @RahulGandhi ?” KTR alleged.

The remarks come amid a series of controversies in Telangana. Job aspirants and opposition parties have accused the Congress government of delaying recruitment despite its promises and alleged that police used force against protesting candidates. The government, however, has maintained that it is committed to conducting fair and leak-free examinations while maintaining public order. The Lagacharla land acquisition issue has also drawn criticism, with tribal women and opposition leaders alleging police harassment and midnight raids following protests against the proposed Pharma Village project. Police and the state government have maintained that arrests were made lawfully after an attack on visiting district officials. The HYDRAA demolition drives have triggered protests by residents who allege that their homes were demolished without adequate notice or rehabilitation. HYDRAA has maintained that the drives target illegal encroachments on lakes and other water bodies to prevent flooding. Environmental concerns have also been raised over the proposed development of land near the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli, where students and environmental activists protested against the felling of trees and the impact on wildlife. The state government has maintained that the land belongs to the government and is intended for IT development and employment generation. The issue also saw legal intervention, with the High Court and Supreme Court staying the proposed clearing work. Separately, proposed infrastructure work near KBR Park has drawn criticism from environmental groups and opposition parties. (ANI)