KTR Calls CM Revanth Reddy a 'Trojan Horse' for BJP

In a high-octane campaign for the upcoming municipal polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday launched an attack against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, characterizing him as a "Trojan Horse" for the BJP within the Congress ranks. Addressing a massive roadshow in the Jukkal, Banswada, and Yellareddy constituencies, KTR exhorted the electorate, particularly minorities, to "peel back the Congress mask" to reveal the saffron identity underneath. "Revanth was never a Congressman at heart; he remains a BJP man through and through. He is merely the younger brother to the 'Bade Bhai' in Delhi," KTR asserted, suggesting a clandestine tactical understanding between the CM and the BJP top brass, according to a release.

'Profanity for Governance': KTR Slams CM's Vocabulary

Taking a sharp dig at the Chief Minister's increasingly combative and often coarse political vocabulary, KTR called him a "Lagula Thondala Reddy" (Lizard-in-the-trousers Reddy). He slammed the CM for substituting profanity for governance, noting that whenever the opposition demands accountability for the alleged "420 failed promises," the CM resorts to "street-level threats" about "pulling out guts" and "playing marbles with eyes." "For two years, his administration has been a single-point agenda of KCR-bashing. He chants KCR's name more than a devotee writes 'Rama Koti.' The irony is that KCR doesn't even acknowledge his existence, and it is this lack of recognition that drives Revanth into a state of perpetual frustration," KTR remarked amidst cheers from the crowd.

Attack on Defector Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

The BRS leader also launched an attack on former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who recently switched loyalties to the Congress. KTR played old clips of Revanth Reddy, who allegedly branded Pocharam an "ox" and his sons "buffaloes" involved in sand smuggling. "Pocharam once invoked Lord Venkateswara to pledge his lifelong loyalty to KCR. Today, for a few 'scraps' from Revanth's table, he has sold his soul. If he has an iota of self-respect left, he should resign and seek a fresh mandate. Otherwise, he should follow Revanth's own past advice: tie a stone to his neck and jump into a well," KTR said.

Congress Accused of 'Loot-and-Scoot' Model

Drawing a parallel with the notorious Dandu Palayam and Stuartpuram gangs, KTR claimed that the Congress "loot-and-scoot" model was now targeting the municipal level. He alleged that the local Jukkal MLA was acting as a "collection agent," extorting commissions from the business community to fund the Congress's "cash-for-votes" election strategy. "They promised ₹4,000 pensions, ₹2,500 for women, and 'Thulam' gold. Where are they? This is a government of deception," KTR said. He urged the public to use the municipal ballot as a "guillotine" for the Congress's betrayals, insisting that only those who have actually received the promised benefits should consider voting for the hand symbol, while the rest should back the BRS to protect the state's developmental interests. (ANI)