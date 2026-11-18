BRS leader KTR has slammed the Telangana Congress government, demanding immediate action against Andhra Pradesh's alleged plan to divert 90 TMC of Krishna river water, raising concerns over drinking water shortages and state water rights.

KTR Attacks Telangana Govt Over Alleged Krishna Water Diversion Plan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana over Andhra Pradesh’s alleged attempts to divert 90 TMC of Krishna River water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project. Questioning the state government’s response, KTR demanded immediate action to protect Telangana’s water rights and safeguard drinking water supplies to several districts.

KTR questioned how Andhra Pradesh’s proposed diversion of 90 TMC of water could be justified at a time when Telangana itself was facing drinking water shortages. He demanded to know what concrete steps the Revanth Reddy government had taken to prevent Andhra Pradesh from proceeding with the proposed water diversion project. He raised several questions over the government’s approach towards the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), asking whether Telangana had lodged any formal complaint against Andhra Pradesh, demanded suspension of the proposed project or prepared a special action plan to protect the state’s share of Krishna waters.

KTR also questioned whether the Telangana government had written to the KRMB seeking allocation of the remaining 40 TMC of water for the state’s drinking water requirements. He demanded clarity on the quantum of Krishna water allocated for drinking purposes in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Khammam districts, as well as the quantity being stored in the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs to meet drinking water needs. Expressing concern over the growing drinking water difficulties, KTR said people were struggling to find water even after drilling borewells. He demanded that the government explain its preparedness to address the emerging water crisis.

KTR questioned whether the state government had raised objections to the KRMB even before October over Andhra Pradesh’s alleged water diversion plans. He also expressed concern over what he described as Telangana’s inadequate representation in the KRMB, asking what had happened to the state’s representation and who was protecting its interests at the board. He alleged that the Congress government was neglecting Telangana’s water rights and warned that the BRS would not remain a silent spectator if Nagarjuna Sagar water was diverted unilaterally. “Revanth Reddy may have his own compulsions, but the BRS has no compromises when it comes to Telangana’s water rights,” KTR asserted, warning that any continued neglect would trigger a public movement.

KTR announced that the BRS would write to the KRMB on behalf of the party, demanding immediate intervention and suspension of the alleged illegal water diversion project. He said the party would also exert pressure on the Central Government to ensure that Telangana’s water rights were protected. Questioning the silence of BJP representatives from Telangana, KTR asked why the state’s eight BJP MPs and Union Ministers were not raising their voices over the issue. He demanded that BJP MPs and Central Ministers intervene with the Union Government and ensure that the KRMB received appropriate directions to prevent any violation of Telangana’s water rights.

KTR warned that the BRS would pursue the issue through legal channels and public agitation if necessary. He announced plans to organise a public meeting in Nalgonda and awareness programmes in Mahabubnagar to mobilise farmers and people against what he described as the exploitation of Krishna River water. He said the party would take the issue to the people living in the Krishna River basin and highlight the alleged injustice being done to Telangana.

KTR also questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s awareness of the alleged project at Nagarjuna Sagar, claiming that the work had reportedly been underway for nearly a year. “If the Chief Minister is working for 18 hours a day, how could he remain unaware of a project that has allegedly been taking place at Nagarjuna Sagar for the past year?” he asked. He questioned whether intelligence officials had informed the Chief Minister, whether Chief Engineer-level officials had submitted reports and whether the Water Resources and Irrigation Department had brought the developments to the government’s attention. KTR pointed out that the alleged project was taking place in Nalgonda district, the home district of the Irrigation Minister, and questioned how the government could remain unaware of such developments.

KTR alleged that the government appeared to be operating under the influence of others and demanded that Revanth Reddy clarify who was actually calling the shots in Telangana. He expressed suspicion that the government was aware of the developments but was deliberately pretending otherwise due to political considerations and pressure from influential leaders. Reiterating the BRS commitment to protecting Telangana’s water rights, KTR said the party would not stop its fight until the alleged diversion of Krishna water was prevented. He warned that the BRS would take the issue to courts, the Central Government, the KRMB and the people if the state government continued to remain silent. “Farmers are struggling for irrigation water, and people are facing difficulties in securing drinking water. We will not allow Telangana’s water resources to be exploited,” he said. KTR concluded that protecting Telangana’s share of Krishna waters was a matter of the state’s future and the livelihoods of its farmers and people. He warned that the BRS was prepared to launch a full-scale public movement if the Congress government failed to act decisively.