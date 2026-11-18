The NHA plans to expand Ayushman Bharat medical packages from 23 to 112 to boost public hospital utilization, ensuring better access to routine surgeries and treatments for patients closer to home through improved infrastructure and funding.

Government Expands Ayushman Bharat Benefit Packages for Hospitals

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Government is planning to significantly expand the range of treatments reserved for public hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), with the number of Health Benefit Packages proposed to increase from the existing 23 to 112, sources in the National Health Authority (NHA) said.

According to senior NHA officials, the proposed expansion primarily focuses on commonly occurring medical conditions and routine surgical procedures that can be effectively treated at government health facilities, particularly Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs). The move is aimed at achieving two key objectives: bringing commonly required healthcare services closer to beneficiaries and strengthening public hospitals through greater utilisation of existing infrastructure and additional financial resources.