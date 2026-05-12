BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP and Congress, accusing them of protecting Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son in a POCSO case. He questioned the 'Beti Bachao' slogan and the investigation's handling by state and central governments.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused both the BJP and Congress of protecting political families while launching a sharp attack on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the alleged POCSO case involving his son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath.

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In a post on X, KTR took a swipe at the BJP's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan and accused both the BJP and Congress. "Original slogan was 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Latest is 'Beta Bhagao, Beta Bachao'. Well done both BJP and Congress," KTR posted on X. KTR, earlier in the day, even took a jibe at the situation and asserted that it's not the first case of the "son of a Union Minister" being embroiled in controversy, reiterating his allegations against the moral authority of the Union Government in reference to the "Beti Bachao" campaign. "Is it the first time in the history of our country that the son of a Union Home Minister is absconding? #BetiBachao #POCSO," he wrote in another post on X. The remarks came amid allegations surrounding a POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath. KTR also questioned the alleged disappearance of the accused during the ongoing investigation.

Bandi Sanjay's Son Alleges Honey Trap

Meanwhile, Son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, on Saturday filed a police complaint at Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement. According to the statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail." The statement also alleged that the woman was trying to divert the case by misrepresenting her daughter's age and creating fear through media reports by threatening to file a POCSO case, claiming that a minor girl had been harassed.

KTR Demands Resignation, Questions Congress

In response, KT Rama Rao had strongly condemned the handling of the case registered by Telangana Police against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. KTR alleged that "injustice" was being done to the victim and slammed the BJP-led central government and the Congress-led state government and asked if 'Beti Bachao' campaign of Modi government was merely a slogan and demanded that Bandi Sanjay should resign or should be removed from office.

KTR alleged that there was a delay in taking legal action against the Union Minister's son and asked if any exemptions were given under the law. "Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana? Under what provision was a minor girl booked in honey-trap and extortion cases?" he asked. (ANI)