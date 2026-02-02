BRS' KT Rama Rao accused the Telangana Congress government of 'diversion, subversion and perversion,' telling them to focus on governance. He called the SIT notice against KCR in the phone-tapping case unjustified and without any grounds.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress-led Telangana government of "diversion, subversion and perversion", stating that they should focus on governance instead of "gossip mongering", and claimed that BRS Chief KCR was called before SIT with "no grounds".

Speaking to the media, KTR launched an attack on the state government, saying, "Ever since the Congress party assumed office in Telangana, all that they have done is nothing but diversion, subversion and perversion." Claiming that BRS Chief and former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao's SIT notice was unjustified, he said, "The SIT has called our leader, the former Chief Minister of Telangana and the current opposition leader, KCR, today. There was absolutely no ground, and there was no reason for him to actually attend SIT today... But as a law-abiding citizen, he has come forward and cooperated with the investigation today."

KTR Urges Focus on Governance

Taking a jibe at the state government further, he appealed to them prioritise governance, claiming that Telangana was not allocated any amount in the Union Budget 2026-27. "We appeal to the government in Telangana to focus on governance now. Enough of gossip mongering, attention diversion, and focus shift, because not a single penny was allocated in today's Union Budget.", he claimed. Referring to the BC Declaration by the Telangana government, he said that the backward classes are still awaiting the promised budget. Rama Rao further warned that people of Telangana "will teach you a befitting lesson at an appropriate time" if they don't focus on governance instead of alleged diversion.

Phone-Tapping Case Allegations

Adressing the phone-tapping case for which SIT has called upon multiple BRS leaders, including KTR, he accused the government of creating conspiracy theories about the case, claiming that the police are silent on the case against them. "This story that they have cooked up have been doing rounds for the last 2 years. If they have any evidence let them prove it in the court... Mahesh Gaud and the Congress party should decide whether they are leading the SIT or the police officials are leading it, because the police are not saying anything.", he said.

SIT Probe Details

This comes after the SIT probing the phone tapping case on January 30 issued fresh notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Several BRS leaders, including KCR's son, KT Rama Rao, and nephew, T Harish Rao, were earlier questioned by the SIT in connection with the case. A heavy police presence was deployed at KCR's Nandi Nagar residence in Hyderabad ahead of the scheduled 3 pm questioning.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case on Sunday night, according to IPS V.C. Sajjanar. (ANI)