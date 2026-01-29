Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP-led Union government of discriminating against non-BJP states and failing to fulfil budget promises for Karnataka, expressing low hopes for the upcoming Union Budget.

Opposition Slams Centre Ahead of Union Budget

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP-led Union government of "discrimination" against the non-BJP-ruled states. The remarks came on a day when the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, followed by the Union Budget. The Budget Session commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both the Houses of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters about expectations for the Union Budget, Minister Rao emphasised that the budget should retain its "sanctity" and further slammed the Union government's "unfilled promises" for Karnataka. "Whatever is announced in the Union budget should be implemented. Unfortunately, announcements made in the Union budget for Karnataka over the last two to three years have not materialised... It is unfortunate that the central government is treating Karnataka in this manner. They should fulfil the previous promises... We urge them to ensure that Bangalore gets the recognition it deserves... I hope the central government will present a good budget, but my hopes are not very high because I know the discrimination being meted out to non-BJP-ruled states is very clear...," Rao told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the Thursday morning ahead of the Parliament convening for the second day of the Budget Session termed as "hypocrisy-laden" the customary address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it a "performance." He will not convene and chair all-party meetings to take the Opposition into confidence on national issues. He will suddenly have Bills introduced at the last minute and bulldozed through Parliament without the necessary legislative scrutiny. He will not sit in Parliament and respond to the concerns of Opposition Leaders, and will instead make election rally speeches in both Houses," Ramesh said in a post on social media platform X.

The Congress leader further said that "Before the beginning of each session he will give his usual hypocrisy-laden 'desh ke naam sandesh' with Parliament as his backdrop. Today's performance is part of this series. Parliament as his backdrop. Today's performance is part of this series."

PM Modi Touts Reforms, Hails President's Address

The second day of the 2026 Budget Session today will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha. The Survey offers an assessment of the economy and key indicators for 2025-26, along with an outlook for the next financial year.

Prime Minister Modi in his address today said that the country had boarded the "Reform Express" and has emerged from long-pending problems while working towards long-term solutions. He said it is time to find solutions, not create hurdles, ahead of the Budget Session.

He hailed the just concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) and said it opened new markets for manufacturers to offer quality products across all 27 EU member States. "This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India. I am confident that Indian manufacturers, in particular, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities," Modi said, speaking outside Parliament House.

PM Modi in his opening remarks hailed Wednesday's address of President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament as an "an expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians" "The President's Address yesterday was the expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and of the sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth. For all MPs, the President also said several things to guide them. At the beginning of the session and 2026, the expectations expressed by the President. I am confident that all MPs took this seriously," PM Modi said.

The Budget Session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by Standing Committees. (ANI)