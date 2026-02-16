Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dubbed the BJP a "devil's shadow" and questioned the RSS's legal and financial status. He demanded to know its funding sources, why it's unregistered, and why it doesn't pay taxes, urging legal scrutiny.

Congress Leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "devil's shadow" while questioning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) financial transparency and legal status. His remarks come a day after he alleged that thousands of affiliated bodies were funding the organisation and demanded greater scrutiny.

Kharge Questions RSS's Legal and Financial Status

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "They're unregistered. They don't want to register. All I'm asking is to follow the law of the land. If you're an individual, that does not mean that you should not be registered. Which law says that? You should be registered. I'm asking how you're getting the donations? Where are you getting the donations from? Who is donating? How come you're running such large operations domestically and internationally, and you're still not paying taxes?"

Cites Reports on Funding Network

Citing media reports, he further claimed, "There is a huge article where they have traced where the money is coming from. More than 2,500 organisations are responsible for funding the RSS. So we're just asking how? In fact, this is the question that the Government of India should be asking."

'Are They Above the Law?'

Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Karnataka Minister added, "The RSS runs on Guru Dakshina. But that means as per the RSS, the guru is the flag, the Bhagva Dhwaj is the flag, right? The Bhagva Dhwaj is their guru. So, Guru Dakshina, they are collecting in the name of the flag. Can I also do the same? Tomorrow I'll also put up a flag and say this is my guru, and I will collect Guru Dakshina on its name. See, in India, even in a temple, when somebody donates, that is audited. Are they above God? Are they above the law?"

'BJP is the Devil's Shadow'

Kharge also cited Bhagwat's past remarks linking the BJP's success to the RSS, stating, "BJP is the devil's shadow. We need to start fighting with the devil. We need to get rid of the devil. Automatically these shadows will disappear."

Earlier, Kharge had taken a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging financial irregularities and demanding that the organisation be brought under constitutional and legal scrutiny. (ANI)