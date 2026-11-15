The KPSC KAS competitive examination for Gazetted Probationer posts began in Ballari. Over 12,000 candidates registered, with the administration implementing strict security measures, including CCTV surveillance, to ensure a fair exam process.

KPSC KAS Exams Begin in Ballari Amid Tight Security and Monitoring

The Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) competitive examination for recruitment to Gazetted Probationers Group 'A' and 'B' posts, conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), began on Sunday at 20 examination centres in Ballari city. A total of 12,004 candidates have registered for the exam in the district, and most of them appeared for the exam. The district administration has made all arrangements to conduct the examination smoothly and transparently.

To prevent any malpractice, tight security has been put in place at all centres. CCTV cameras, frisking, face recognition and jammers have been arranged. Continuous surveillance is being maintained inside and outside the examination centres through CCTV, and the examination process is being monitored through webcasting. For security, 13 Inspectors, 20 PSIs, 250 Head Constables and Police Constables and 150 Home Guards have been deployed. Two DySPs are supervising the arrangements. A 200-metre radius around the examination centres has been declared a prohibited area. Xerox and internet centres in this area have been ordered to be closed. Candidates must compulsorily bring their admission ticket and Aadhaar or Voter ID. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches and Bluetooth devices, are banned inside the examination centres. The district administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Nagendra Prasad K has made necessary arrangements for the examination, and police bandobast has been provided under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr. Suman D Pennekar. This time, more stringent security and checking than ever before - staff are checking students inch by inch before letting them in. Wearing full-sleeve shirts is prohibited, and some students were seen changing their shirts before entering.