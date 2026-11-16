Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh mandated that all foreign suppliers must adhere to 'Make in India' co-production policies, signaling a major shift toward domestic manufacturing and reduced reliance on off-the-shelf defence imports.

India Mandates Make in India Rules for All Foreign Defence Suppliers

Asserting that India is diversifying its global defence ties without over-relying on any single nation, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday said any foreign partner, including the United States, seeking to sell military platforms to New Delhi must conform to Make in India co-production rules rather than relying on off-the-shelf sales.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Singh also declined to share details on the upgraded BrahMos missile system, signalling a deliberate shift toward keeping strategic weapons programmes under wraps while opening up domestic missile manufacturing to private players.

Responding to a question on whether deepening defence cooperation with the United States affects India’s strategic autonomy, the Defence Secretary emphasised New Delhi’s multi-aligned approach across global powers. "We are expanding our defence partnerships with many trusted partners. We signed a strategic defence partnership agreement with the EU just a few months back, in fact. We also have ongoing defence cooperation with multiple countries around the world; the US is just one example," Singh said.

Highlighting India's balanced diplomatic reach across competing geopolitical blocs, he added, "We are one of the countries that has an equally good relationship in the Middle East, with Iran, with Russia, with France, with Israel, and with the UAE. So I wouldn't say that we are putting too much focus on any one country. We hope to have a strong defence partnership with the US as well."

Singh made it clear that Washington and other global suppliers must align with India’s domestic manufacturing mandates if they wish to supply defence platforms. "They will have to come through the same route as everybody else; if they want to sell us platforms, they will have to conform to our Make in India policies," he said. "Frankly, they've shown some in-principle agreement to conform in that manner in terms of actually doing co-production in India, as against just off-the-shelf buys that characterised their sales in the past."

Launched on September 25, 2014, with the ambition of turning India into a global hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation, the Make in India initiative has focused on facilitating investment, fostering innovation, and building world-class infrastructure under the guiding principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. Expanded under Make in India 2.0, the programme now spans 27 key sectors—15 in manufacturing and 12 in services—opening wide avenues for domestic and global industrial participation.

When asked to reveal details about the upgraded BrahMos cruise missile, Singh gave a blunt "No", critiquing premature publicity around sensitive defence trials. "I think there is too much revelation—too much early tom-tomming of test trials by DRDO at times. I think we should keep some surprises up our sleeve for adversaries, develop things quietly, and induct them, keeping those surprises up our sleeve in case we unfortunately end up in any kind of conflict situation. In general, some of these strategic programmes, we are going to keep under wraps to the extent possible."

At the same time, the Defence Secretary announced a major structural overhaul in India’s missile production ecosystem, moving away from a single state-run supplier to bring private companies on board as full-scale systems integrators. "When it comes to missile technology, one major change is clear: we've made it very clear that we will not put all our eggs in one basket as we have in the past," Singh said. "BDL (Bharat Dynamics Limited) is currently the only missile maker in the country. We are expanding that to induct a large number of private sector players into that space as full systems integrators and development partners—and some of those results will be visible to you in the next one or two months."