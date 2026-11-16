A video posted by a man claiming to be a Pakistani ATS commando shows a ranger firing while falling backwards off a bike, and viewers are calling it childish.

A video of what is described as a Pakistani Rangers parade has drawn ridicule online, with viewers questioning whether the drill resembles military training or something closer to dacoity practice.

The clip was posted on Instagram by a user named Ishak Zamir, who presents himself on his profile as a Pakistani ATS commando. His account carries several similar training videos, most of which read as comic rather than serious.

In the footage, two men are seen on a motorcycle. One rider tips backwards off the bike while firing, then returns to the edge of the frame and exits as the clip ends.

The reel has crossed 21 lakh views and drawn more than 4,500 comments, with much of the reaction coming from Indian users.

The remarks were largely mocking. One commenter asked whether this was training for soldiers or for terrorists. Another suggested the men first change the 60cc motorcycle they were using. A third described it as a circus of some kind, and a fourth called it training for robbery.

Some users also expressed surprise at discovering that Pakistan has an ATS, or anti-terrorism squad, at all. The view taken in several comments was that such units exist mainly for display to the outside world.

The Pakistani Rangers trace their origins to the Sindh Police Rangers, formed in 1942 under British rule.