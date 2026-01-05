Former President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP's Nitin Nabin extended greetings to veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday. Kovind met Joshi at his residence. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah also posted wishes for the leader.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin extended greetings to former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday. Ram Nath Kovind met Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence and extended his wishes for good health and happiness.

In a post on X, Ram Nath Kovind said, "Called on senior leader Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji on his birthday at his residence, 6 Raisina Road, New Delhi. A distinguished statesman, eminent scholar, and committed nationalist, his enduring contribution to public life--particularly in the fields of education, culture, and the promotion of India's civilisational ethos--has been truly invaluable. I extend my warmest wishes to him for good health, happiness, and a long life ahead." https://x.com/ramnathkovind/status/2008079786988695711?s=20

In a post on X, Nitin Nabin shared, "Met Senior Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and inspiration for millions of workers, esteemed Dr Murli Manohar Joshi ji, on his birthday, met with him and extended best wishes." https://x.com/NitinNabin/status/2008105152558018567

PM Modi, Senior Ministers Extend Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi. PM Modi said Murli Manohar Joshi is a "respected statesman, towering intellectual and steadfast nationalist" and emphasised his commitment to popularise India's civilisational values and enrich public life.

"Birthday greetings to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, a respected statesman, towering intellectual and steadfast nationalist. His lifelong commitment to service, especially education, culture and popularising India's civilisational values has enriched public life immeasurably. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended birthday greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi and highlighted the latter's role in strengthening the party.

"Warm birthday greetings to senior BJP leader Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. A respected statesman and scholar, his lifelong service to the nation and role in strengthening the party have left a lasting impact. His vision and experience continue to inspire millions of karyakartas. I pray for his good health and long life," Rajnath Singh said.

Extending the birthday greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Murli Manohar Joshi played a significant role in expanding the organisation and inspiring the youth towards value-based Indian education.

"As a Union Minister, he (Murli Manohar Joshi) undertook inspirational work towards ensuring access to free education for every section of society. I pray to God for his excellent health and long life," he added.

Joshi's Political Legacy and Contributions

Murli Manohar Joshi, who turned 91 today, has been an influential figure in Indian politics, advocating for a strong, modern India. He was one of the founding members of BJP and served as party's president from 1991 to 1993. He contributed to shaping India's approach to the WTO and Patents regime, and led key initiatives on education and scientific research as Union Minister for HRD and Science & Technology. He introduced reforms like free education for girls and supported welfare programs for women and minorities. His work in the BJP and leadership in various ministries have had a significant impact on the country's development. (ANI)