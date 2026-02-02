Fresh violence hit Kolkata's Golpark area with miscreants opening fire and hurling bombs. BJP's Dilip Ghosh blamed the incident on 'goons and mafias' ruling Bengal, alleging the government under Mamata Banerjee has lost all control.

Kolkata witnessed fresh violence last evening as miscreants went on a rampage near Golpark, allegedly opening fire and hurling crude bombs on Kankulia Road. On violence erupting in Kolkata on Sunday evening, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said, In the whole of Bengal, goons and mafias still rule. Additionally, he said the police are involved, and the government has no command, no control.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Blames 'Mafia Rule' for Violence

"The entire state of Bengal is ruled by thugs, criminals, and the mafia. The police are also in cahoots with them, and the government has no control whatsoever. Consequently, they fight amongst themselves over territory, causing suffering to the public, destroying homes, and killing innocent people. All of this is beyond Mamata Banerjee's control. As long as this government remains in power, there is no possibility of stopping this," said Dilip Ghosh.

Locals who live near Golpark in Kolkata alleged that the attack was carried out by a gang led by notorious criminal Sona Pappu. They were armed with firearms, bombs, and sharp weapons. The attackers created panic in the area, residents said. According to the Kolkata police, 10 people were arrested in this case.

Dispute Over Electoral Roll Revision

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to halt the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, asserting that the process would continue.

Ghosh claimed that Banerjee had met the Chief Election Commissioner several times solely to stop the revision exercise. "She (CM Mamata Banerjee) has met and held meetings with him (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar) so many times. Her only agenda is to stop the SIR. That is not going to happen," Ghosh said. He further added, "The SIR will be completed, and after that, the elections will also be held."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, raising serious concerns over the conduct of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal. In her letter, the Chief Minister said that four IAS officers from the Tripura cadre had been appointed as observers on January 10, 2026, in addition to five observers from the Centre and twelve from West Bengal. (ANI)