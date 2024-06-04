Tamluk Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC's Debangshu seeks win against ex-justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

LIVE Tamluk Election Results 2024: Tamluk is headed for three way contest with ex-Kolkata High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, TMC's youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya and Sayan Banerjee of CPI(M) looking to make inroads in politics

Election to Tamluk Lok Sabha seat was held on the 25th of May during the 6th phase of elections. The counting to this key constituency starts today, 4th of June, 8 A.M onwards. The highly contested seat is set for a multi-polar fight with BJP, TMC, CPI(M) fielding their star candidates.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

West Bengal's Tamluk seat is locked in a fierce battle as youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sayan Banerjee of the TMC and CPI(M) respectively seek a win against ex-justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the BJP. The seat is headed for a three-way battle.

Demography

According to the most recent Delimitation Commission report, the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14% and no Scheduled Tribe population. The district(s) encompassed by this constituency have an estimated literacy rate of 86%, based on the 2011 Census of India data.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the highly contested 2019 General Assembly Elections, the Tamluk constituency witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 85.32%. AITC candidate Dibyendu Adhikari emerged victorious in this electoral battle, securing a significant victory margin of 1,90,165 votes. Adhikari garnered a total of 7,24,433 votes, solidifying his position as the elected representative for Tamluk. His closest competitor, Sidharthasankar Naskar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 5,34,268 votes but fell short in the electoral race.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, now BJP's Leader of Opposition in the state, then TMC leader, Suvendu Adhikary won the seat by garnering 7,16,928 votes.

