Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamluk Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC's Debangshu seeks win against ex-justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

    LIVE Tamluk Election Results 2024: Tamluk is headed for three way contest with ex-Kolkata High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, TMC's youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya and Sayan Banerjee of CPI(M) looking to make inroads in politics

    Kolkata Tamluk West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Abhijit Gangopadhyay Debangshu Sayan ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    Election to Tamluk Lok Sabha seat was held on the 25th of May during the 6th phase of elections. The counting to this key constituency starts today, 4th of June, 8 A.M onwards. The highly contested seat is set for a multi-polar fight with BJP, TMC, CPI(M) fielding their star candidates. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    West Bengal's Tamluk seat is locked in a fierce battle as youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sayan Banerjee of the TMC and CPI(M) respectively seek a win against ex-justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the BJP. The seat is headed for a three-way battle.

    Demography

    According to the most recent Delimitation Commission report, the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14% and no Scheduled Tribe population. The district(s) encompassed by this constituency have an estimated literacy rate of 86%, based on the 2011 Census of India data.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    In the highly contested 2019 General Assembly Elections, the Tamluk constituency witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 85.32%. AITC candidate Dibyendu Adhikari emerged victorious in this electoral battle, securing a significant victory margin of 1,90,165 votes. Adhikari garnered a total of 7,24,433 votes, solidifying his position as the elected representative for Tamluk. His closest competitor, Sidharthasankar Naskar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 5,34,268 votes but fell short in the electoral race.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2014

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, now BJP's Leader of Opposition in the state, then TMC leader, Suvendu Adhikary won the seat by garnering 7,16,928 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:39 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

    Wayanad kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidate rahul gandhi annie raja k surendran anr

    Wayanad Election Results 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi retain control of his constituency?

    Chalakudy Kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidates Benny Behanan C Ravindranath KM Unnikrishnan anr

    Chalakudy Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress's Benny Behanan retain seat in Chalakudy?

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Recent Stories

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

    Gold rate on June 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Petrol diesel on June 4: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on June 4: How much it costs in your city?

    From Test debut to IPL success: Top 10 career moments of Sam Curran osf

    From Test debut to IPL success: Top 10 career moments of Sam Curran

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon