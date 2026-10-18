TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh blamed the administration for the Chorbagan stampede that killed 19 people. He demanded organisers take responsibility. The WB govt has formed an SIT and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

TMC MLA Blames Administration, Demands Action

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said the administration had failed to prevent the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata and called on the organisers to take responsibility, while urging authorities to expedite post-mortems of the 19 deceased and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Ghosh said the immediate priority was to ensure relief work and medical treatment for those affected, adding that post-mortems of the 19 deceased should be conducted without delay. “This accident is a complete failure of the administration, and the concerned Puja Committee must take responsibility for it. There are many influential individuals involved, but right now, we are at the hospital. Since yesterday evening, our priority has been relief work and medical treatment,” he said.

“Our current demands are as follows: First, regarding the 19 individuals, whose bodies are currently being processed through this Medical College, post-mortems must be conducted immediately,” he added.

Ghosh also urged the police to ensure that the families of the deceased did not face any difficulties during the cremation process. “The police must ensure that the families face no difficulties or harassment, and the cremation process should be carried out smoothly. Regarding those who were admitted here for treatment, every single patient has been transferred to Apollo or other facilities by the government,” he said.

Government Announces SIT Probe, Ex-Gratia

Meanwhile, West Bengal Cabinet Minister Umesh Rai said that the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede, describing the incident as a case of “mismanagement”.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of each deceased person, along with financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each injured person.

The stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata claimed 19 lives and left 25 people hospitalised.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Kolkata

Following the incident, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in sensitive parts of the city from October 18 to October 20 to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents.

According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions cover areas under Bowbazar Police Station bounded by College Street, Central Avenue (CR Avenue), Colootola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more people, carrying lathis or other lethal or dangerous weapons, and activities likely to disturb public tranquillity or cause a breach of peace in the designated zone. (ANI)