Central District Police conducted coordinated raids on four spa centres in Delhi, rescuing 29 women and arresting 15 individuals involved in illegal prostitution rackets operating under the guise of legitimate massage services.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Central District Police conducted coordinated raids at four spa centres in Delhi on November 26, rescuing 29 women and arresting or apprehending 15 accused persons in connection with alleged prostitution activities being carried out under the guise of spa and massage services. According to Delhi Police, the coordinated raids were conducted by teams from Police Stations Nabi Karim, Paharganj and Karol Bagh. Decoy customer operations were carried out to verify specific secret information and intelligence inputs regarding the alleged involvement of the establishments in facilitating prostitution activities. The operation resulted in the detection of four alleged prostitution rackets and the rescue of 29 women from the four premises. A total of 15 accused persons, including spa owners, co-owners, managers, a receptionist and customers, were arrested or apprehended. Additionally, one spa manager was apprehended and bound down. Four FIRs were registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Additional legal action was taken against the owner of one spa premises under Section 223A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Separately, two FIRs were registered by Patel Nagar Police under Section 223(a) of the BNS for failure to ensure mandatory police verification of servants.

Nabi Karim Police

As per the police, on November 26, a secret informer approached SI Neeraj Rathi and provided information regarding an alleged sex racket operating at A-One Spa & Saloon, First Floor, Ratanlal Building, Ram Nagar, Paharganj, Delhi. The information was shared with the SHO of PS Nabi Karim, following which a raiding team comprising SI Neeraj Rathi, W/SI Soni Lal, SI Shakti Singh, HC Vikas Rathi, W/HC Preeti, Ct. Ganesh, Ct. Feru Singh, Ct. Nitin, and W/Ct. Jyoti were constituted. HC Vikas Rathi was deployed as a decoy customer to verify the information. After confirming the alleged illegal activity, the police team conducted a raid at the premises, resulting in the rescue of six women and the arrest of eight accused persons, including the owner, co-owner, manager and other persons allegedly involved in the racket. FIR No. 552/2026 dated November 26, 2026, under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act was registered at PS Nabi Karim. Further, FIR No. 553/2026 was registered against the owner of the premises under Section 223A of the BNS.

Paharganj Police

On November 26, while police personnel were conducting area patrolling, a secret informer approached the police party and provided information about alleged prostitution activities being carried out at Organic Spa, Main Bazar, 6 Tooti Chowk, Paharganj, Delhi. Acting on the information, a raiding team was constituted, and a decoy customer was deployed to verify the allegations. During the raid, the information was found to be correct. Police said that the spa manager, Samprita Jha (38), was allegedly facilitating prostitution activities by offering extra services to customers under the guise of spa services. During the raid, three women were rescued from the premises. Police recovered Rs 5,000 in cash, three unused contraceptive articles, one register and one pen. FIR No. 509/2026 dated November 26, 2026, under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act was registered at PS Paharganj. The manager was apprehended and bound down. During the investigation, it was further revealed that the licence of the spa had been issued in the name of Ravita Raman Jha.

Karol Bagh Police

Acting on secret information regarding alleged prostitution activities being conducted under the guise of massage services, two separate police teams were constituted on the directions of senior officers and under the supervision of SHO Karol Bagh, Insp. Rajeev Ranjan. Decoy customer operations were conducted at two spa establishments.

Maurya Spa, WEA, Karol Bagh

A team led by SI Sachin Mudgal conducted a raid at Maurya Spa, Second Floor, near Punjab Sweets, WEA, Karol Bagh. During the operation, decoy Ct. Hariom paid Rs 1,500 as an advance payment for the alleged extra service, thereby verifying the information. During the raid, 10 women were rescued, and six persons were apprehended. They included two spa managers, identified as Subhankar and Nidhi Soni, and four customers, namely Pradeep Sharma, Ayush Maheshwari, Manav Soni and Gagan Kailashnand Prajapati. FIR No. 1250/2026 under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act was registered at PS Karol Bagh. The police recovered Rs 1,500 in decoy money comprising three Rs 500 currency notes, a customer entry register page and three packets of contraceptive articles.

Heritage Spa, WEA, Karol Bagh

Another team led by SI Bhupender Singh conducted a raid at Heritage Spa, Ground Floor, WEA, Tank Road, Karol Bagh. To verify the alleged illegal activity, decoy Ct. Sumit paid Rs 1,000 in cash and Rs 1,000 through online payment. During the raid, 10 women were rescued and the receptionist/manager, identified as Suraj (20), was apprehended. FIR No. 1251/2026 under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act was registered at PS Karol Bagh. During area patrolling and verification, the respective managers disclosed that police verification of their employees had not been conducted due to work arrangements and busy schedules. Taking cognisance of the violations, two separate FIRs, bearing Nos. 364/2026 and 365/2026, under Section 223(a) of the BNS were registered against the concerned persons. Police said the action highlights the commitment of Central District Police towards ensuring compliance with police verification requirements and strengthening preventive policing through regular patrolling and verification drives. During the coordinated operations, cash, customer registers, contraceptive articles, licence documents and other relevant evidence were seized and taken into police possession. The recoveries included relevant evidence about the alleged illegal activities at A-One Spa & Saloon under PS Nabi Karim. (ANI)