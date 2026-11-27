The Enforcement Directorate is raiding multiple sites in J&K and Punjab to investigate a money laundering case linked to a former SSB officer accused of defrauding personnel and others through a fraudulent money multiplier investment scheme.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in a money laundering case relating to an alleged fraudulent money multiplier and investment scheme operated by a former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officer and his associates, officials said.

The searches have been underway since early morning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The locations being searched include Kathua and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Pathankot in Punjab. The operation is based on a PMLA case relating to an alleged fraudulent money multiplier and investment scheme operated by accused Gurmeet Singh, a former SSB officer, and his associates.

The ED investigation originates from multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by various police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar for allegedly cheating the public at large, including serving and retired SSB personnel. According to officials, the accused persons allegedly persuaded serving and retired SSB personnel to invest their funds on false promises of high and assured monthly returns.

Officials said that scrutiny of financial data revealed that substantial amounts, running into crores of rupees, were collected from investors through various entities and concerns, including Style O Industry in Kathua. They further said that Style O Comfort Creations Pvt Ltd and other entities were controlled and operated by the accused persons. The ED is conducting the searches as part of its investigation into the alleged money laundering activities linked to the fraudulent investment scheme. (ANI)