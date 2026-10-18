19 people were killed and several injured in a stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. BJP President Nitin Nabin expressed condolences. Police have arrested seven organisers, and an SIT has been formed to investigate.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, which claimed 19 lives, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Nabin said, "Yesterday’s incident is a tragic event for all of us. It has deeply saddened everyone, especially given the festive atmosphere that had taken hold across Bengal. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that God grants them the strength to endure this loss. I also pray to God for the speedy recovery of all our brothers and sisters in Bengal who have been injured in this incident." He expressed confidence that Bengal would overcome the tragedy and continue to progress, adding, "We know that Bengal will overcome this tragic situation and continue to move forward with its characteristic spirit and enthusiasm. After fifty years of struggle, Bengal is now poised for progress, and I am confident that the people of Bengal will receive the blessings and immense grace of Maa Durga. We stand in solidarity with all the people of Bengal during this difficult time."

Police Probe and Arrests

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday night at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where a massive rush of devotees led to a stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. According to Kolkata Police, a suo motu case has been registered at Girish Park Police Station under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others in connection with the stampede. Fourteen people have been detained and are being questioned.

Kolkata Police said seven people had been arrested in connection with the incident. The arrested persons are Raj Kumar Sewda alias Raja (48), secretary; Santanu Dubey (55), vice president; Biplab Mukherjee alias Joy (48), involved in the construction of the bamboo structure; Koushik Saha (53), involved in crowd control and VIP pass checking; Pintu Dey (51), involved in crowd control; and Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), both private security in-charges.

Restrictions Imposed in Parts of Kolkata

Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in parts of Kolkata for three days, from October 18 to 20. According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions apply to the area under Bowbazar Police Station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road. The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons, and any acts likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity in the specified area. The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

SIT Formed, Compensation Announced

The West Bengal government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, State Cabinet Minister Umesh Rai said on Sunday, describing the incident as a "case of mismanagement". The state government has also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of each person who died, along with financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each injured person.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the injured undergoing treatment in a hospital today.