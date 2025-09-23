Heavy rain in Kolkata caused severe waterlogging, disrupting road and rail movement. IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory urging passengers to check flight status and allow extra travel time. One Pune-Kolkata flight was diverted.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for its passengers on Tuesday, stating that some routes across Kolkata were impacted due to heavy rain in the city. According to the Kolkata airport officials, only one flight operating between Pune and Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 3 a.m., and all other flights were operating normally.

According to the Travel Advisory, the heavy rains led to temporary blocks and diversions on some routes.

The airline advised its passengers to check the status of their flight before going to the airport and allow extra time for themselves for commutation due to likely slow traffic movement and waterlogging.

The advisory stated, “Some routes across Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions. We recommend planning your journey accordingly, and leave with a bit of extra time in hand. Please keep a tab on your flight status via our app or website before heading out”

"Our teams are working proactively to reduce any inconvenience and help you on your way. Thank you for your patience. We are here with you, every step of the way", the advisory said.

Earlier today, heavy overnight rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata city. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens as well.

Howrah station yard, Sealdah South station yard, Chitpur North Cabin, and different car sheds were also waterlogged due to the heavy rains, according to a press release by the Eastern Railway (ER).

According to the official release, Hazarduari Express (13113) and Sealdah Jangipur Express (13177) trains were also cancelled due to waterlogging issues.

Train Movement was suspended in the Sealdah South section due to waterlogging, said the release. The release added that the train movement was suspended on the Circular Railway line due to waterlogging on the track and in the Chitpur yard.

In Sealdah North & Main, in the suburban section, skeleton services started from Platform No. 7, the release.

