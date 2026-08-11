BSP chief Mayawati slammed the BJP and opposition parties for disrupting Parliament, calling it a conspiracy to divert attention from government failures. She asserted that the BSP stands with the protesting youth (Gen Z) and students.

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the BJP and opposition parties for allegedly disrupting Parliament proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session, alleging that these parties have an internal understanding to divert public attention from the shortcomings of their governments at the central and state level.

Addressing a press conference, the BSP chief declared that her party continues to stand with the country's youth, Gen Z, asserting that their protests are directly connected to the problems faced by students and their parents. She added that the BSP is making every effort to find a solution to these issues.

"As is well known, for some time now, those in the ruling and Opposition camps, namely the BJP and Congress and company, are disrupting Parliament over one issue or another, diverting public attention from important issues of public interest. This could either be an internal understanding between them to divert people's attention from the shortcomings of their governments at the Center and in the states, or there could be a conspiracy behind it to avoid addressing these issues. The people of the country can clearly see what is going on. Now, the country's youth, that is Gen Z, are deeply distressed and concerned over their numerous problems. The BSP has always stood with them as part of its political approach and continues to stand with them. Their protest is connected to the students' and their parents' problems. BSP is doing everything to find a solution to this..." said BSP chief Mayawati.

Opposition Protests Over Ram Temple Donations, Student Issues

Mayawati's remarks came after opposition MPs, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, staged a protest in the Parliament complex today over the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the alleged irregularities concerning donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, while also seeking answers from the government over the treatment of students during recent protests.

Dimple Yadav Alleges Pellet Gun Use

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the Opposition wanted the government to make statements on both issues and alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was unwilling to come to the House and respond. "We want statements on both issues, but the Home Minister absolutely does not wish to come to the House and deliver one," Dimple Yadav said.

She further alleged that information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications showed that at least 10 children had suffered injuries from pellet guns during the recent protests. "This is because information obtained through RTI filings reveals that at least ten children have sustained injuries from pellet guns. This clearly contradicts the government's earlier claims that pellet guns had not been used, proving they were lying," she said.

She demanded that the government clarify the allegations in Parliament.

The Opposition's latest protest comes amid continued disruptions and competing demonstrations by the government and Opposition benches in Parliament, with the two sides accusing each other of avoiding substantive discussion on issues being raised during the Monsoon Session. (ANI)