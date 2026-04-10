Kolkata Police apprehended an alleged arms dealer in a late-night raid in the Bhangar Division. Three country-made one-shotter firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, who has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Kolkata Police on Friday said that an alleged arms dealer was apprehended following a late-night raid conducted by Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar Division.

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According to police, the operation was carried out on April 9 at Raghunathpur Khalpar based on credible intelligence inputs.

Firearms and Ammunition Seized

During the raid, officials recovered three country-made one-shotter firearms in working condition, along with two live cartridges from the accused's possession.

Investigation Underway

Police stated that the accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)