19 people were killed in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata. Minister Koushik Chowdhury has promised an investigation and action. Kolkata Police arrested seven people, including puja committee members, in connection with the incident.

Minister Vows Action, Probe into Tragedy

West Bengal Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services Koushik Chowdhury said a meeting is scheduled today to discuss the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives. He said the government is examining the incident to determine responsibility and that action would be taken. fault it is and what exactly went wrong. I have already spoken with the Chief Minister, and a meeting will also be held in a short while; we are looking into it. Certainly, action will be taken," he said.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Chowdhury said he had spoken with the Chief Minister. "We are examining the situation very carefully to determine whose Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured.

Police Arrest 7, Including Puja Organisers

According to Kolkata Police, the arrested persons include Raj Kumar Sewda alias Raja (48), the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee alias Joy (48), who was engaged in the construction of a bamboo structure. The other arrested persons have been identified as Koushik Saha (53), who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey (51), who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), who were working as private security in-charges.

Suo Moto Case Registered, Compensation Announced

Kolkata Police has registered a suo moto case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Police said the case was registered last night (Saturday), and 14 people have been detained and are being questioned.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to establish accountability for the incident. (ANI)