The Kolkata Police on Monday confirmed that the alleged gangrape of a female student from South Calcutta Law College was not a spontaneous act of violence, but an assault planned over several days by three accused individuals.

"The entire matter was premeditated. The trio had been plotting for several days to carry out this torture on the victim. We have found that the victim was targeted by the prime accused from the very first day she got admission to the college," a senior police officer told PTI.

History of harassment

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), a nine-member task force probing the case, has discovered a history of sexual misconduct by the accused — Monojit Mishra, Pratim Mukherjee, and Zaid Ahmed — who, according to the police, had previously harassed other female students on campus. The fourth accused is the college’s security guard, further highlighting concerns over institutional safety.

Investigators revealed that the accused had a disturbing pattern; recording the abuse on their mobile phones and later using the footage as a tool for blackmail.

"Searches were conducted at the residences of accused Mukherjee and Ahmed on Sunday. We are looking for footage related to this and possibly other incidents," the officer said, hinting at a larger web of exploitation.

Police suspect that the video clip of the brutal June 25 assault may have been circulated. "We are trying to find out whether those clips were forwarded or shared with some other groups. In that case, we have to get in touch with those who have received that," the officer added.

The SIT has identified over 25 individuals — mostly students present at the college on the night of the incident — who will now be interrogated to reconstruct the events of that horrific evening in the Kasba locality of Kolkata.

The victim, a law student, was allegedly gangraped by two current students and one former student of the institution. The incident has sparked outrage across the city, raising questions about campus safety.