A fire in a building in Kolkata's Tiljala area killed two people and seriously injured five others. CM Suvendu Adhikari has formed a committee to investigate, calling the building illegal and vowing that such incidents will not be repeated.

Two people died, and five others were seriously injured on Tuesday in the Tiljala area of Kolkata, West Bengal, after a fire broke out in a building, officials said.

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CM Vows Strict Action, Probe Ordered

Following the incident, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has formed a departmental committee, and a report about the fire will come out tomorrow (May 13). CM Adhikari stated that such incidents would not occur in the future. "Chief Secretary ordered and a committee of four departments has been formed. A report will come at 11 am tomorrow. As per the initial information, this was an illegal building. This is the condition across the state. This will not continue. Govt will do whatever needs to be done legally. Wait and watch. The fact-finding report will come at 11 am tomorrow. FIR will also be registered. Consider this the first and last such incident," he told reporters.

Minister Highlights Illegal Construction

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul also visited the site of the incident. Speaking to ANI, Paul claimed that the building was illegally built, and has no licence for fire safety and trade. She took aim at the previous TMC government, accusing them for allowing the functioning of such buildings. "It's a completely illegal building. It has not been given NOC, no fire license, no trade license. It is strange that these kinds of buildings were prospering in the tenure of the past Government. We have seen 'Wow! Momo' factory. Same thing, covering up waterbodies and allowing godowns to take place over there. 30 of our brothers were murdered. Today also happened. Two people died of asphyxiation and three others are on very serious condition. There were almost 30 workers," she said. Asserting strict measures against non-licensed buildings, she said, "I have asked my department to send a notice to all corporations and municipalities, wherever there are these kinds of buildings, without NOC or things not followed, steps will be taken by us."

Official Directives Issued

Following the orders of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, the Kolkata Police have been directed to lodge a specific FIR regarding the tragic fire incident in Tiljala by the West Bengal Chie Secretary. The blaze claimed two lives and left five others with serious burn injuries, causing extensive damage to property in the area. The order stated, "As directed by Hon'ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, in reference to the fire incident at Tiljala in which 2 persons lost their lives and 5 persons sustained serious burn injuries, and considering the substantial loss of life and property caused by the incident, Kolkata Police is hereby directed to lodge a specific FIR in the matter immediately."

A high-level departmental committee to conduct a thorough investigation has been constituted, comprising of Additional Chief Secretaries (ACS) of the MSME and Fire and Emergency Services Departments, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, and the Municipal Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. "The Committee shall conduct a detailed inquiry/survey and submit a report to the undersigned positively by 11:00 A.M. on 13.05.2026," the order stated.