A stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata led to a tragic loss of lives. The incident occurred amid heavy crowds and rainfall. Union Ministers and political leaders have expressed grief and offered condolences.

Following the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, senior Union Ministers and political leaders expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The stampede occurred amid heavy crowds at the Durga Puja pandal during rainfall. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Political Leaders Express Grief

In a post on X, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish over the incident and said relief and rescue operations were underway to assist those affected. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life caused by the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Chorbagan (West Bengal). My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safety of all those affected by this tragedy. Relief and rescue efforts are underway to ensure timely assistance to all those affected," he said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured. "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed to Goddess Durga for peace for the departed souls and strength for the affected families. In a post on X, Nabin said, "My heart is deeply pained by the tragic incident of loss of life due to the stampede at the Chorbagan Public Puja pandal in Kolkata. I pray to Maa Durga to grant peace to the departed souls, provide swift recovery to the injured, and bestow strength and solace upon the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow. The administration is extending all possible assistance to those affected."

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called the incident heart-rending, offering his deepest condolences and prayers to Maa Durga to grant strength to the grieving families and a swift recovery to the injured. "The news of the deaths of devotees in the stampede that occurred in the Durga Puja pandal at Chorbagan in Kolkata is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My deepest condolences go out to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. I pray to Maa Durga that she grants a place at her divine feet to the departed souls and bestows upon the grieving families the strength to bear this irreparable loss. At the same time, I wish for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed similar sentiments on behalf of the people of the State amid the tragedy. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Puja Pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and Assam stands in solidarity with the people of West Bengal. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of the injured, and for strength and courage for the grieving families," he said on X.

Investigation and Compensation Announced

Earlier, the Chief Minister also assured that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence. He said the site had been sealed off for investigation and that forensic teams, the Special Task Force and the fire brigade were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Adhikari further announced that the state government would provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a government job to each family that lost a loved one, while every injured person would receive Rs 5 lakh. The government also undertook to bear the medical expenses of the injured.

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