Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu, a member of the Tamil Nadu TVK, passed away in Chennai at MGM Healthcare due to respiratory illness. He was known for his historic 2026 electoral victory over DMK president MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency.

Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu Passes Away in Chennai

Tamil Nadu TVK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) V.S. Babu passed away at MGM Healthcare in Chennai on Thursday following a prolonged respiratory illness. According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Babu was admitted on September 9, 2026, and had been undergoing intensive care. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 2:24 pm (14:24 hours) on Thursday.

The hospital's Director of Medical Services confirmed the legislator's demise, stating that Babu's health condition continued to deteriorate despite comprehensive medical treatment and the efforts of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. MGM Healthcare also expressed its deepest condolences to the late MLA's family, friends, and well-wishers.

V.S. Babu gained widespread political prominence after defeating DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, wresting the Kolathur constituency from the DMK leader who had represented the seat since 2011. In the major electoral upset, Babu secured 82,997 votes compared to Stalin's 74,202, winning the constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu following an illness, describing his sudden passing as an "irreplaceable loss."