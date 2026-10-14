Police arrested a man for an arson attack near the Kadavubhagam Synagogue in Kochi, revealing he was paid for the act. The accused was in contact with a handler, and his electronic devices have been seized for a detailed investigation.

The man arrested in connection with the October 12 arson attack near the Kadavubhagam Synagogue in Kochi was paid to carry out the act and was in contact with another person who had allegedly asked him to commit such acts, police said on Wednesday. Keralam police officials added that they were investigating possible wider links.

Addressing the media, DCP Arun K Pavithran said the accused's house had been searched and his electronic devices seized and sent for forensic examination. He has been remanded to judicial custody, and police will take him into custody for further interrogation. "As of now, he is in contact with another person who has been asking him to carry out such acts. He was paid to carry out the latest incident, and we are investigating that aspect. We will be able to share more details once the forensic examination of his devices is complete and the data has been retrieved," Pavithran said.

How the accused was identified

Explaining how the accused was identified, the official said police examined available CCTV footage and traced the vehicle involved in the incident to a person from the Kothamangalam area. Police then coordinated with a local team and compared footage from the Kochi incident with that of a similar incident in Muvattupuzha. "We examined the available CCTV footage and found a clue linking the vehicle to a person from the Kothamangalam area. We contacted the local police team and compared the footage from the Muvattupuzha incident with that from Kochi. This helped us establish that the same person was involved. We took him into custody from his residence, and he confessed to the act," Pavithran said.

Investigation into wider conspiracy and motive

Pavithran, on being asked whether the accused was part of a larger organisation or an international group, said no such links had been established so far. "We do not have any information so far to establish whether he is part of a larger organisation. All these aspects require a detailed investigation, and we will need some time," he said.

Responding to a question on whether the incidents were intended to disrupt communal harmony in the state, the official said the investigation had not yielded any such indication so far. "Based on the investigation conducted so far and the information available, we have not found any such indication. However, all aspects will be examined in detail. We are awaiting the accused's police custody for further interrogation and the forensic examination of his devices. Only then will we be able to make any conclusive statement," Pavithran said.

Security beefed up at Jewish establishments

The official said police deployment had been increased at Jewish establishments, including in Mattancherry, following security alerts received in the previous month. "This is a serious concern. We increased police deployment and presence at these locations, including Mattancherry and other areas, after receiving security alerts last month. These arrangements are continuing, and security has been further strengthened at all connected locations," he said.

Evidence points to a 'Boss', crypto payments

Earlier, police arrested 32-year-old Ebin Paul in connection with the arson attack targeting a nursery near the Kadavubhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market on October 12. Officials are examining his possible links to other attacks and a wider network.

According to information shared by police officials, petrol was allegedly used to start the fire, and the accused is suspected of having recorded the act on his mobile phone before fleeing. During the investigation, police reportedly found communications on his phone referring to Jewish places of worship, attacks in different Indian cities and possible cryptocurrency payments from a person referred to as "Boss".

Drugs seized from accused's residence

A subsequent search of the accused's rented house in Puthencruz reportedly led to the seizure of suspected illegal drugs and narcotic substances, according to details shared by police officials.

Special team to lead further probe

A special investigation team, with support from central agencies, is examining the accused's digital devices and financial records to establish the motive, verify suspected links and determine whether he was involved in other crimes. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)