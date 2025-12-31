Kochi Police expect 2 lakh people for New Year in Fort Kochi, deploying 1,200 personnel. Traffic is restricted, and late-night transport is arranged. Other cities like Mumbai, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru also ramped up security for the festivities.

Kochi Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya on Wednesday said around two lakh people are expected to gather in Fort Kochi for New Year celebrations, adding that detailed security, crowd management and traffic arrangements have been put in place.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Detailed Arrangements in Kochi

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner said authorities have deployed 1,200 police personnel to ensure public safety during the festivities.

"We expect around two lakh people to gather in the Fort Kochi area to celebrate the New Year. We have made detailed arrangements, including 1,200 policemen, to handle crowd control, ensure public safety, and manage traffic," Vimaladitya said.

He said vehicular movement in the Fort Kochi area will be restricted after 4 pm to avoid congestion.

"After 4 PM, we do not allow any vehicles in the Fort Kochi area. The medical teams and ambulances are arranged here. We have fire tenders put in place," he said.

The Police Commissioner also said special transport arrangements have been coordinated for people returning late at night.

"We have arranged KSRTC private buses. We requested Kochi Metro to extend their services late in the night, and they have agreed to extend them till 2 AM or 4 AM," he said.

Security Heightened in Other Cities

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, security measures were stepped up in Kalaburagi a day before the New Year 2026, where city police conducted inspections inside a shopping mall with a dog squad as part of preventive checks.

In Mumbai, police intensified deployment across prominent public gathering points on New Year's Eve, with heightened vigil along coastal stretches. Visuals from Marine Drive showed a reinforced security presence and crowd-management arrangements ahead of the celebrations.

Bengaluru Rural Police on High Alert

Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said the New Year celebrations are in full swing. Security measures have been enhanced to ensure order and prevent damage. The New Year will be celebrated in 44 locations across the district.

He said instructions have been given to follow the government's SOP. Also, instructions have been issued to monitor resorts and homestays. Instructions have been given to close everything at 12.30.

According to the SP, specific measures have been implemented on the STRR Road. DD checking will be done everywhere. A ban has been imposed on tourist places. Since there is a ban in Nandi Hills, people come to our place and party. Such places are being monitored.

He further said that "The CCTVs have been installed in the designated locations. Home Guard and 800 policemen have been deployed. There will be patrolling throughout the night. People should celebrate the New Year and go home safely. Any activities are permitted in the district. Special emphasis has been given to the safety of women and children. All officers and staff will be on rounds till night. Body-worn cameras and drones are being used. Action will be taken against those roaming on the highways during the New Year."

According to him, security and surveillance have been maintained everywhere, including Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Hoskote, and Anekal.