Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check

Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited is planning to prepare various competitions for passengers and the public on the occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day on November 26. A selfie competition, lucky draw, and quiz competition will be held on that day to promote sustainable transport.

One can win the lucky draw if they own an electric vehicle. To participate in the draw, one has to fill in the name, mobile number, and electric vehicle registration number in the form available at the ticket counters of metro stations and deposit them in the lucky draw boxes placed there. Three lucky winners of the draw will receive attractive prizes.

People can also participate in the selfie contest by scanning the QR code provided on KMRL's website and social media pages and posting a picture of themselves traveling on a bicycle in Kochi Metro. Kochi Metro commuters also have a chance to win a handful of prizes on Sunday.