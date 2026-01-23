In a run-up to Republic Day, the Albert Ekka Brigade held a "Know Your Army" camp in Agartala. The event aimed to connect with youth via a weapon display and interactive sessions, fostering awareness about the Indian Army's ethos and capabilities.

In a run-up to the Republic Day celebrations, the Albert Ekka Brigade of the Red Shield Division successfully conducted a "Know Your Army" camp at the Albert Ekka War Memorial, Agartala. The event was aimed at fostering greater awareness and connecting with youth and citizens about the Indian Army's ethos, capabilities, and commitment to nation-building.

Event Highlights: Weapons Display and Interactive Sessions

As part of the campaignon on Thursday, a weapon and equipment display was organised, showcasing a range of modern military weapons and systems. Soldiers explained the operational aspects, features and significance of the displayed equipment, thereby generating keen interest among the visitors who had turned up in large numbers.

An interactive session with Army personnel and a quiz formed the key highlight of the event, wherein students and the general public engaged directly with soldiers to learn about life in the Army, training standards, discipline and career opportunities. The interaction inspired many young minds and strengthened Military-Civil bonding.

Enthusiastic Public Response

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, local residents and visitors, who appreciated the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge about the Indian Army and its dedication towards safeguarding the nation.

Legacy of the Albert Ekka Brigade

The Albert Ekka Brigade continues to undertake such outreach initiatives to promote patriotism, awareness and mutual trust between the Army and the citizens it proudly serves.

Honouring Lance Naik Albert Ekka, PVC

Albert Ekka Brigade is a formation of the Indian Army named in honour of Lance Naik Albert Ekka, a Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipient who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka's bravery helped him defeat the enemy army in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Despite the fact that he was in danger of being killed, Lance Naik Ekka continued to strive for victory. He attained martyrdom on the battlefield while fighting with unwavering courage. His bravery helped India win the Battle of Gangasagar. Lance Naik Ekka was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, and his sacrifice for the motherland continues to inspire his countrymen to this day. (ANI)